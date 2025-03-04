Developers have finalised detailed plans for building new homes and businesses on a derelict factory site.

Burghley Land Ltd, Morris Homes and Inspired Living will be responsible for developing the land occupied by Cummins Generator Technologies in Stamford until 2019.

South Kesteven District Council bought the brownfield site for £7.5 million and later secured outline planning permission for a mixed-use development.

The proposed layout of St Martin's Park in Stamford. Photo: Adam Urbanism / SKDC

The three development companies signed contracts at the end of last year and have now submitted their final designs for council approval (application S25/0296).

Burghley Land Ltd will be responsible for the employment area. Its proposal includes a commercial area with eight industrial style buildings covering 10,000 sqm and a number of two and three-storey buildings. The firm is also planning to develop a “mixed-use area” with ground floor offices and apartments above.

Housebuilder Morris Homes, which was responsible for Cecil Square on the north side of Kettering Road, Stamford, plans to build 167 houses.

Members of the council with the selected developers

Inspired Living will be responsible for creating a retirement village for over 55s. Its final plan includes six one-bedroom apartments, 123 two-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom cottages and 13 two-bedroom cottages with a study.

Additional services for the retirement village residents will include a reception, bar and restaurant, laundry room, swimming pool, gym, fitness studio and hairdresser.

Speaking at a meeting of Stamford Town Council this week, councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford St John’s), who is the district council’s cabinet member for property, said: “I’m really pleased to have it confirmed that the larger part [of the site] has been retained for employment use.”

Last month it was revealed that a separate site in Stamford which was once earmarked for employment use could become a housing estate.

Landowners Commercial Estates Group and Cecil Estate Family Trust said there had been no commercial interest in the Exeter Fields site off Empingham Road so instead have submitted a planning application for 268 homes and a care home.