A town pub has closed - but its staff are confident there are exciting times ahead.

Staff at The Lord Nelson in Oakham Market Place served their final customers before shutting the pub doors yesterday (Thursday, August 29).

In a post on Facebook, staff said: “Although this chapter is coming to a close, we would like to reassure all our customers that we are confident there are exciting times ahead but as we are currently in the process of changing ownership, we are unable to provide further information at this time.

Market Place, Oakham

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to every one of our loyal customers and incredible team for their ongoing support, and we look forward to welcoming the community back to The Lord Nelson in due course.”

Pub chain RedCat bought The Lord Nelson in Oakham from the Knead Pub Group, owned by Stamford man Michael Thurlby, in 2021.

It was part of a deal which also included The Jubilee Garage and Smiths in Bourne and The Prince Rupert in Newark.

However, in March this year the pub chain put 10 leasehold pubs into administration and a further 14 sites up for sale.

At the time RedCat did not confirm which pubs were up for sale but The Lord Nelson was not on the market at the time LincsOnline compiled a list of venues available to lease or buy earlier this year.

