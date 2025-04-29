Ten hopeful poets have thrown their hats in the ring to be the town’s new laureate.

Stamford’s next poet laureate will be chosen tomorrow (April 30) as they duel by verse for the honorary position from 7.30pm in The Gallery at the arts centre.

The judging panel includes outgoing Stamford poet laureate Caroline Avnit and South Kesteven District Council’s arts programme officer Karen Burrows.

Caroline Avnit, outgoing poet laureate

Karen said: “It will be nerve-wracking for them but the reward will be the honour of taking on this highly-regarded post, which involves attending civic events, taking on formal commissions and of course performing at local and regional events.

“Our outgoing laureate has had a busy and rewarding year – a culmination of her love of poetry since childhood – and we are all looking forward to choosing and welcoming her successor.”

The successful finalist will offer their odes at a number of events throughout the year and can step upon the poetry stone at St Michael’s churchyard, similar to a speakers’ corner, to recite their work.

Future poetry events can be found on the Stamford Arts Centre website: https://www.stamfordartscentre.com/whats-on/stamford-poetry-events.

Are you holding an event? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.

