The wait is over - today we’re announcing the finalists for the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025”

Judges for the event, sponsored by Hegarty, have whittled down armfuls of entries to just three in each of the 10 categories.

The shortlisted businesses in each category are:

Best New Start-Up - Sponsored by Alltech: George's Food Hub in Stamford, Rutland Hideaways and The Hub at Rutland Point.

Best Independent Retailer - Open for sponsorship: RUBIROX in Stamford, Lily and Honey Bakery in Oakham and Two Chimps Coffee in Oakham

Business Innovation - Sponsored by PVS Media; Graphics Brands Ltd in Ketton and The March Hare Catering in Grimsthorpe.

Best Social Enterprise -Sponsored by Inspire Education Group; George’s Food Hub in Stamford, Bythams Community Shop and Cafe in Castle Bytham and Birch Tree Cafe in Easton-on-the-Hill.

Businessperson of the Year - Sponsored by CLM; Mark Story of Story Electrical in Market Deeping, Amy Clifford of The March Hare Catering and Camille Ortega McLean of Bulwick Village Shop and The Pickled Village.

Customer Care - Open for sponsorship; Boots Opticians Stamford, CG New Build Snagging in Bourne and H Creative Services in Stamford

Environmental Champion - Open for sponsorship; Cornish Bakery in Stamford, Inspire Education Group in Stamford and Versatile in Oakham.

Team of the Year - Open for sponsorship: Birch Tree Cafe, Nene Valley Railway in Wansford and Tys Retail Ltd in Stamford.

Small Business of the Year - Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council: Bythams Community Shop and Cafe, Owen Thomas Door Painting in Rutland and Options Day Care Opportunities in Stamford.

Large Business of the Year - Open for sponsorship: Cornish Bakery and Vine House Farm Shop and Cafe in Deeping.

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe said: “Congratulations if you’re shortlisted as a finalist today and thank you to every single business who took the time to enter - we really appreciate it.

“Thanks also to our judges who had the unenviable task of narrowing down the field of entries to these shortlisted businesses.”

The awards are the most well-established of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and our judging panel comes from Alltech, PVS Media, CLM, Peter’s Cleaners, Pegasus Funding Solutions, Hegarty, South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council.

Award sponsors, judges and shortlisted nominees will be invited to the grand awards ceremony at The Pavilion, Rutland Hall Hotel on the evening of Friday, September 19.

Attendees will be treated to a drinks reception, followed by a meal served with wine. The winners will then be unveiled during a glittering ceremony.

Tickets also go on sale today and more details are online at https://mercurybusinessawards.co.uk.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsor Hegarty, category sponsors CLM, Inspire Education Group, South Kesteven District Council, Alltech and PVS Media, event programme sponsor The George Inn Oakham and host and winners’ champagne sponsor Rutland Hall Hotel.