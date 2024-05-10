The redevelopment of a former factory site could lose the council money if it does not receive a government grant.

South Kesteven District Council has applied for £2.8million through the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund to cover costs for the cleanup of the former Cummins site, which it bought five years ago with the promise of creating houses, a retirement village and more than 500 jobs.

Since then the council has not laid a single brick towards the promised development.

The front office, visible from Barnack Road

At a South Kesteven District Council finance overview and scrutiny on Wednesday (May 8) it was questioned whether the future of the site was dependent on receiving the grant.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Ashley Baxter (Ind) said: “One day there will be a retirement home and housing. Whether or not the council gets revenue or loses money is the difference.”

He added: “The £2.8million will only be awarded if the project otherwise wouldn’t be viable.

South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter

“If it was viable without it we wouldn't be asking for £2.8million.”

The council could receive the full £2.8million, nothing or a sum in between.

Coun Baxter, who was appointed leader in January eight months after the Tories lost their majority, said he was ‘tempted to offer the council another history lesson of how we got to this point with St Martin’s Park’.

The then-Tory led council spent £7.5 million in March 2019 acquiring the site and signed a deal with Burghley Estates, which owns neighbouring land, as part of plans to create a 14.7-hectare development to be known as St Martin’s Park. It was revealed earlier this year the council overpaid with the site valued at £6.2 million.

A timeline of what has been happening with St Martin's Park in Stamford

A further £1.5 million was spent to clear it of former Cummins and Newage factory buildings during 2022, and it is costing the council £14,000 a month to retain the electricity supply ready for homes and businesses at St Martin’s Park.

Coun Max Sawyer (Ind), who represents Stamford All Saints, raised a question about whether it would be cheaper to ‘disconnect’ the electricity supply, after being contacted by concerned residents.

Although no cost comparison was given, Coun Baxter explained if it was turned off there would be a risk someone could ‘poach the availability’.

All that has been left standing is the 1904 Building and the adjoining offices, which protect it from collapse. However, permission has been won to knock down all the buildings.

There are three piles of crushed material from the demolition, which require moving from the site before it can be sold.

There are hold ups as one of the piles is contaminated, which the council is attempting to ‘resolve’ with the contractors employed to clear the site.

In February councillors heard behind closed doors the financial truth about the project, and the redevelopment was thrown into doubt.

The council has now agreed on a price to sell the site for, although it has not made public that detail or who the buyer is.

Coun Sawyer asked ‘what are the current worst and best case outcomes in terms of profit and loss?’

Coun Baxter responded: “It is not all about profit and loss.

“We are not a profit-making organisation.

“One thing the previous administration got right is if the council didn’t buy it the site would have ended up being high-end homes with little use to the economy and general wellbeing of Stamford.”



