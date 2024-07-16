A library has been closed after a fire broke out.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in Oundle Library in Glapthorn Road at 10.30am on Friday (July 12).

Fire crews from Oundle, which has a station next door to the library, and Corby quickly arrived at the building.

Oundle Library. Photo: Google

Firefighters isolated the gas and electric supply to the building and used hose reel jets to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire, which was in a small room, was extinguished and crews then used fans to clear smoke out of the building.

Later in the afternoon, a fire inspection took place and determined the most likely cause was accidental due to a faulty electrical appliance.

North Northamptonshire Council said all customers and staff were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

A statement posted on Friday said: “The cause of the fire will be investigated and the library will remain closed for the time being whilst the situation is assessed.

“We will confirm the reopening time-frame once the assessment is complete.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and remind residents that library cards can be used at any North Northamptonshire library in the meantime.”



