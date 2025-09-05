10 years ago

A new tip will open in Bourne after planning permission was granted, but there is no sign of one opening in Stamford.

Lincolnshire County Council will start building the new household waste recycling centre off South Fen Road this month.

The council-run facility is due to open in April, when the contract with Bullimore's Sand and Gravel for the existing tip in Pinfold Lane runs out.

But the search for a suitable site in Stamford is proving fruitless.

Reg Shore (Con) from the council said: "Stamford is another place that we have identified would benefit from having a household waste recycling centre and we have been looking for a suitable site for over 10 years.”

He added that a tip in the town was not being ruled out.

10 years ago: Wildcats Bethan Hurford, Bethan Dykes, Georgia and Ella Burdock, Jessica Auciello and Chloe Simmons

A teenager who suffered a broken vertebrae while playing rugby in South Africa has returned home to continue his recovery.

Stamford School pupil George Robinson, 17, was hurt in a match in Cape Town on July 27. He underwent surgery to repair the bone in his neck and flew to the UK by air ambulance on Wednesday.

George's family is keen to thank all those who helped him during his recovery in South Africa.

10 years ago: Schoolboy George Robinson suffered a rugby accident

His father, Simon said: "As we close the South African chapter of his recovery, we want to warmly convey our heartfelt thanks for the touching support that has been given to George during this early phase of his recovery. We have so many thank yous to convey; George has received incredible care, love and compassion while here in South Africa.

"Being in a foreign country could have been very daunting, and despite challenging moments, we've always felt help was there if needed. It's wonderful and

reassuring how a community is united in a moment like this."

Stamford Endowed Schools principal Stephen Roberts said the thoughts and prayers of the school community were with George and his family.

He added: "We are delighted that George will be returning to England shortly and pleased to know that his ambitions to complete his final year at Stamford School and to progress to university remain unchanged."

10 years ago: Women's Institute members Val Page, Maralyn Rowley, Chris Dainton and Fiona Richardson

The stoical spirit of villagers in Langham prevailed on Bank Holiday Monday as the annual Langham Street Market went ahead in less than ideal weather.

The Noel Arms in Langham stepped up and provided under cover stall space to ensure the popular event could still go ahead and people adapted to the typical Bank Holiday conditions by holding stalls in garages and rigging up all manner of covers.

10 years ago: Rutland Open Studios will hold its first exhibition at Stamford Art Centre, hosting work by 35 Rutland artists

25 years ago

Bourne firefighters were forced to make an emergency call to their colleagues in Stamford when their fire engine went up in smoke.

The £80,000 vehicle was at a stubble blaze when it was suddenly caught in the path of the uncontrolled flames.

Despite a heroic attempt to move it, the firefighters were forced back by intense heat and smoke and had to call for assistance.

25 years ago: Bourne's fire engine was caught in a field fire

The fire crew were forced to abandon the seven-year-old engine and could only watch as the fire ripped through it.

Meanwhile, a crew member hurried to a nearby phone to make an emergency call, which brought crews from Stamford, Market Deeping, Corby Glen and Crowland to the incident.

The fire at Toft Lodge, Stamford Road, near Lound, was thought to have been started by sparks from machinery.

Bourne firefighters are now using a ‘spare’ fire engine and are fully operational.

25 years ago: Children enjoyed some sticky fun at Stamford Library, making gold medals and talking about next month’s Olympics in Sydney

50 years ago

Two Burghley Park Golf Club members holed in one last week - and have set up two new club records into the bargain.

The first was on Sunday week when keen golfer Mrs Brenda Capon of Oundle Road, Alwalton, on the 152-yard-long par three 16th.

Mrs Capon, who was ladies' captain of Burghley Park last year, was playing in the Red Cross mixed foursomes.

50 years ago: Hole-in-one golfer Mrs Brenda Capon

It was the first time she had ever scored a hole in one and it is thought she is the first woman ever to do so at Burghley Park.

Then on Wednesday 13-year-old John Regis joined the ranks of hole-in-one golfers when he popped the ball straight in on the club's par three third hole. John is thought to be the youngest club member ever to hole in one.

John, who lives at Croham Hurst, New Cross Road, Stamford is also a keen golfer and spends much of his time at the park. He is a member of the park's new junior team.

50 years ago: 13-year-old John Regis hit a hole in one

Mr Denis Howell, minister of state at the Department of the Environment, will formally 'switch on' Empingham reservoir on Monday, September 15, when he opens the valve on the inlet aqueduct.

This will enable water to be pumped into the reservoir from the rivers Welland and Nene via 10+ miles of tunnels.

There is a considerable amount of water in the reservoir already, which has accumulated naturally by the impounding of the River Gwash following the sealing of the dam in February 1975, but the actual pumping of water to bring the reservoir up to the required capacity will now take place over the next two years.

50 years ago: Mirrlees-Blackstone garden section members, from left, Mr S Rickett, Mr R Middleton, Mr G Tyler, Mr JA Holmes, Mr PL Munton, vice-chairman Mr JH Naylor, Mr PM Naylor, Mr R Vincent, Mr J Morris and Mr A Shelvey

A 64-year-old Stamford woman is recovering at home after a seven-hour ordeal at Heathrow airport.

Mrs Jane Warden of 19 Tolethorpe Square and her two young grandchildren were passengers on board the Russian aircraft, which became the subject of an international incident after an aircrew member was found dead during the flight.

Mrs Warden and the children, Barbara (13) and Brian (10), were returning to England after a six-week holiday in New York with Mrs Warden's son.

50 years ago: Mrs Jane Warden was on a trans-Atlantic flight when a member of the crew was shot

Just before the plane landed at 9.30am on Wednesday the pilot radioed the control tower to say there had been a shooting.

When the plane landed, Scotland Yard Special Branch and Russian Embassy staff joined airport security to question passengers, including Mrs Warden.

She said: "I didn't know anything about the incident. I had the children on either side of me and they were asleep.

"I think a Spanish man behind me and I were the only ones awake. Everything was quiet and the landing was normal. I didn't know anything about the shooting until I got off the plane.”

She said she was shocked to be told a man had been shot, having heard no gunfire.

After seven hours Mrs Warden and the children were allowed leave.

"This has put me off travelling," she said. "I do not want to fly again."

100 years ago

Oakham Urban Council is concerned with a question of providing parking for motor cars, on the advice of the chief constable.

Coun A Crook said that in no town except Oakham were cars allowed to stand for any length of time. There were plenty of garages in the place.

The chairman (Coun DN Royce) disagreed, and quoted, as an instance, the ground adjoining All Saints Church, Stamford, where, he said, motorists left their cars as long as they liked and nothing was said to them.

It was decided to inform the chief constable that although no particular place could be provided, the council suggested cars should be parked in Church Street, South Street and the Market Place.

100 years ago: In the days when casual sexism sold marmalade

Three men found fighting in Church Street, St Martin's have appeared at the borough police court. William Brown and Joseph Steed from Wittering Aerodrome were fighting Richard Woods, a labourer of Water Street, Stamford.

Police sergeant Fieldsend said that while he was taking the names of Brown and Steed, Woods walked away. Woods, the only defendant to attend the court, contended during the whole of the fight he was in the Railway Inn.

PS Fieldsend said the fight was taking place at a quarter past ten and at that time the inn was in darkness. All three defendants were fined 10s and Woods was ordered to pay a further 10s, for using obscene language.

100 years ago: Soothe those eruptions

Notice. All persons found trespassing in pursuit of game, mushrooms, and blackberries, on lands in my occupation, in the parishes of Horbling, Threekingham, and Spanby after this date will be prosecuted. Joseph Garratt, Horbling.

100 years ago: Your supplier this harvest-time

200 years ago

William Dale and Henry Robson, servants in husbandry to Mr Edward Franks of Morton, were convicted at Bourn town-hall in the mitigated penalty of 5s each and costs, for riding in their carts on the King's highway in the parish of Morton, and not being in a situation to have any control over the horses.

Committed to the gaol at Oakham, by the Rev Heneage Finch, for trial at the next assizes, Nicholas Beaver, on suspicion of stealing one sheep, the property of Mr Sharp Barfoot of Langham. Likewise, William Beaver, his son, on suspicion of stealing two sheep, the property of Mr Matthew Laxton of Greetham. The supposed stolen sheep were sold by Nicholas Beaver on the road between Oakham and Uppingham.



On Thursday night about 12 o'clock, the gardener of HH Oddie, Esq of Barnwell, near Oundle, while watching the garden armed with a gun, heard a noise in the hen-roost, and proceeding towards the place, saw a man with a quantity of fowls thrown over his shoulders. The gardener immediately desired the fellow to surrender, upon which he threw down the fowls and ran off. The gardener then fired at him, but it is not known whether the shot took effect.

An inquest was held by the same coroner at Bourn on view of the body of Wm Pridmore, aged two years, who whilst his father and mother were drinking their tea on Sunday afternoon, unobserved drank some hot tea out of the spout of the tea-pot, which so dreadfully scalded the mouth and throat of the deceased that he died about the same hour on the following afternoon, after lingering in great agony. Verdict, scalded to death accidentally.

The orchard of Mr Matthew Danford of Oundle was broken into and a large quantity of walnuts stolen therefrom. This offence is by a late Act of Parliament made felony.

A parcel containing halves of Bank of England and country notes was stolen from a coach-office in London, and from the following circumstance it appears that the thieves are now endeavouring to pass these halves; we would therefore caution the public against their artifices. A short time ago, a respectable gunsmith received an order, purporting to come from a gentleman of rank and respectability, for two double-barrelled guns, and enclosing at the same time four half notes as part of payment, promising to send the remaining halves on the receipt of the guns. The guns were accordingly sent, but the second halves were not.