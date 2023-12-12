A playground that closed after a fire on June 13 has finally reopened.

The College Close playground in Stamford was targeted by an arsonist, who wrecked the rubber safety surface and wooden fencing around the site.

Owner, South Kesteven District Council, padlocked the gates until repairs had been made to the surface, fence, and to the climbing frame and other equipment.

It has now reopened.

Cabinet member for leisure and culture at the council, Paul Stokes (Grantham Independent), said: “The council provides assets like this for the benefit of local communities and to help the younger generation to be active, enjoying their outdoor play.

“It was a shame that somebody chose to disrupt such a large area here, including the conifers growing nearby.

Police say a fire at the College Close play park in Stamford was started deliberately

“South Kesteven District Council decided to take positive action at the time, by increasing anti-social behaviour patrols – something we will continue.

“A lot of hard work has gone into restoring this area and we would also ask the public to remain vigilant by reporting any future issues.”