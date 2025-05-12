A fire which destroyed a fish and chip shop was caused by cooking oil igniting.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue carried out an investigation into the cause of the fire, which took hold in the Model Fish Bar in Broad Street, Stamford on Saturday morning (May 10).

The conclusion of their report has now been made public, stating that the fire started in ‘a chip pan’.

A view of The Model Fish Bar from Crown Street, Stamford. Holes can be seen in the roof

Flames could be seen coming out of a ground floor window of the premises at about 11.20am, and later smoke poured from the roof.

Firefighters from nearly a dozen fire stations attended over the course of the afternoon, with six fire engines and an ariel ladder platform in Broad Street at the height of the incident.

From the raised platform firefighters removed tiles from the roof to give a better view inside the Grade II* listed property.

Firefighters on the aerial ladder platform in front of the Model Fish Bar in Broad Street, Stamford

A total of 36 firefighters wore breathing apparatus while extinguishing the fire and checking the building to ensure all people were out and that the structure is safe.

Today (Monday) the doors and two of the windows of the Model Fish Bar have been boarded up, while the remaining windows are coated in soot.

Inside, the restaurant’s tables are just about visible through the glass, with salt and pepper pots set out on them.

On the Crown Street side, the roof has two large holes next to one of the dormer windows.

The owners of The Model Fish Bar have thanked people for their support since the fire and that they will rebuild their business.

It is understood they rented 52 Broad Street, Stamford.