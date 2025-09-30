A retired fire station chief is adjusting to a more relaxing life after spending much of the last four decades on call.

Bryan Lynch retired as watch manager at Corby Glen Fire Station on September 16 after 39 years of dedicated service.

Bryan Lynch was given a firefighter’s axe from chief fire officer Mark Baxter on his retirement. Photo: Supplied

More than 90 guests, including fire service colleagues and friends, gathered days later for a party in his honour at Corby Glen Village Hall. He was presented with the traditional firefighter’s axe by chief fire officer Mark Baxter, while his wife Theresa was given a bouquet of flowers.

Bryan, 66, joined as a firefighter in June 1986 before promotions to leading firefighter in 1990 and then sub-officer in 1997. He has been watch manager for the last 28 years.

“I had two great friends who were already doing the job, but I never lived close enough to be on call until we moved to Swinstead,” Bryan said.

“I just wanted something else to do and to help serve the community.

“So it was community minded, but also it was something that was really exciting to do, and quite a well paid job.”

Bryan Lynch received his British Empire medal two years ago. Photo: Supplied

Bryan has juggled his entire fire service career with a day job on the building maintenance team at Grimsthorpe Castle from which he also retired in May after 49 years.

“When I start at something I stick at it,” he said.

“Joining the fight service changed my life by doing something so completely different and being trained in so many different things and experiences. It was incredible.

“It prepared me for whatever came up in life after that, and that gave me a lot more confidence.

“Getting promoted a couple of times was amazing and then being put in charge of a fire station, I could never have imagined doing that.”

The British Empire Medal awarded to Bryan for services to the fire service and community. Photo: Supplied

The promotions earned were not the only rewards for a job well done.

Bryan received two chief fire officer commendations during his 39 years of service.

One came as an individual for giving CPR to a driver involved in a car accident at Grimsthorpe, and the other was for leading the Corby Glen fire crew which saved the lives of three young people in a house fire in Corby Glen.

Then in 2022, Bryan was awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and the community.

“The British Empire Medal was the icing on the cake really, you never expect to get anything like that,” he said.

He has attended big incidents over the years, including a major fire at Colsterworth and some huge blazes at recycling centres.

“Living in a village we’re also used to rural fires, you're glad you're there to save farmers’ properties,” Bryan said.

“We're there to save people’s livelihoods and that's been really beneficial to local people.”

Having the A1 within the station’s patch, has seen plenty of call-outs to high speed crashes.

“I saw some amazing work done by fantastic crews which always gives me great pride, “ he said.

“The worst incidents you go to are the ones where we did our best work, I think.

“It’s such a great thing to be able to help people in their worst hour. To see people relieved to see you and to think we're making a huge difference to these people's lives was great.”

After such a packed working life, which included helping wife Theresa run the Willoughby Memorial Art Gallery, in Corby Glen, Bryan now plans to spend more time riding his motorbike and walking.

Devoting more time with family is another priority and the couple plan to move to the Potteries next year to be closer to their two children and two grandchildren.

“It’s been really strange not to be on call and to feel you can relax for the rest of the night. I still look for my pocket alert,” he said.

“And it's strange seeing the fire engine go past the house and I'm not on it. But there you go, everything has to end at some time.”