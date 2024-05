Firefighters have attended a building on fire.

Crews from Stamford and Bourne attended to the incident at 1.16pm today (Sunday, May 19) in St Leonards Street, Stamford.

Crews used one breathing apparartus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were called to an incident in Stamford. Picture: Istock

