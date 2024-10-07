Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford firefighters hold charity car wash

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 17:03, 07 October 2024
 | Updated: 17:05, 07 October 2024

Scores of cars are looking squeaky clean around Stamford this week thanks to a firefighters’ charity car wash.

The event at Stamford Fire Station on Saturday attracted a huge number of people keen to get their vehicle clean in return for a donation.

A total of £1,700 was raised, with someone making an incredible £1,000 donation.

Andrew Butt with four-year-old Woody
A spokesperson for Stamford firefighters thanked all those who attended and put money in the pot for The Fire Fighters Charity, which ensures serving and former firefighters and their families are looked after into retirement.

Helping to make the event appeal to all, Stamford Rapid Relief Team served refreshments to visitors, and firefighters were also on hand to show people around a fire engine and talk about their job.

Alfie Topaz, 11, gives Hayden Johns a hand
Firefighters at the Stamford car wash with some of their younger visitors
Firefighters at the Stamford car wash with some of their younger visitors

