Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue issues warning to Bourne residents as blaze breaks out in Tunnel Bank
Published: 09:34, 26 April 2025
| Updated: 09:44, 26 April 2025
Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut while firefighters put out a blaze.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are this morning (Saturday, April 26) at the scene of a fire in Tunnel Bank, Bourne.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We are advising residents and businesses in the area to keep doors and windows shut while the crews deal with the incident.”
More as we have it.