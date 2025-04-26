Home   Stamford   News   Article

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue issues warning to Bourne residents as blaze breaks out in Tunnel Bank

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:34, 26 April 2025
 | Updated: 09:44, 26 April 2025

Residents are being urged to keep their windows and doors shut while firefighters put out a blaze.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are this morning (Saturday, April 26) at the scene of a fire in Tunnel Bank, Bourne.

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said: “We are advising residents and businesses in the area to keep doors and windows shut while the crews deal with the incident.”

The fire in Tunnel Bank, Bourne. Photo: David Gibson
The fire in Tunnel Bank, Bourne. Photo: David Gibson

More as we have it.


