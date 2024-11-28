Firefighters from Stamford and Market Deeping called to two crashes
Published: 17:17, 28 November 2024
Firefighters were called to help at the scene of two crashes this morning (November 28).
Crews from Stamford and Market Deeping were called to a one-vehicle crash in Main Road Uffington at 7.45am.
They made the vehicle safe and with small tools disconnected the battery.
Two hours later they were called out again to a one-vehicle crash in Churchill Road, Stamford.
Using small tools they released one person from the vehicle.