Firefighters from Stamford and Market Deeping called to two crashes

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:17, 28 November 2024

Firefighters were called to help at the scene of two crashes this morning (November 28).

Crews from Stamford and Market Deeping were called to a one-vehicle crash in Main Road Uffington at 7.45am.

They made the vehicle safe and with small tools disconnected the battery.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock
Two hours later they were called out again to a one-vehicle crash in Churchill Road, Stamford.

Using small tools they released one person from the vehicle.


