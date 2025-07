Multiple fire crews were called to tackle a blaze in a crop field.

Firefighters from Stamford, Corby, Spalding and Donington attended the incident at North Fen in Morton, yesterday (Friday, July 25) at 5.58pm.

Straw bales, a baler and a stubble field were all on fire.

A fire engine. Photo: Stock

Crews used four hose reel jets, six drags and six beaters to extinguish the blaze.