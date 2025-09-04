A solicitor firm is holding a free growth workshop to help regional businesses.

Hegarty is welcoming business leaders to its Peterborough office on Broadway, for a free half-day workshop with expert advice on scaling, funding, acquisitions, and exit planning.

Ashley Sutherland, corporate law partner at Hegarty. Photo: Supplied

NamedThe Growth Room: Investing for Growth Workshop, the event on Thursday (September 11) is aimed at companies with turnovers of between £1m and£10m, the session will provide practical legal and financial guidance, peer-to-peer learning, and actionable strategies to accelerate growth.

Delegates will hear from a panel of seasoned experts, including Hegarty’s own commercial solicitors, alongside finance and strategy specialists from Funding Round and the CFO Centre. Together they will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to make confident decisions about the future of their businesses.

Just a week later, Hegarty will step onto the spotlight as headline sponsor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards, the area’s most prestigious business event, to celebrate the success and resilience of enterprises across Stamford, Rutland, and beyond.

The awards gala dinner, attended by business leaders and decision-makers, will highlight the innovation and hard work that make Stamford one of the region’s most vibrant business hubs.

Ashley Sutherland, corporate law partner at Hegarty, said: “The local area has an extraordinary community of entrepreneurs and business leaders, but we want to do more than celebrate local success. We want to equip ambitious businesses with the insight, confidence, and legal support they need to thrive. It’s about recognising achievement while enabling the next stage of growth.”

Hegarty has become a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes. The firm’s corporate and commercial law team advises on everything from structuring deals and securing investment to handling mergers, acquisitions, and shareholder agreements. By pairing deep legal expertise with a practical, commercial outlook, Hegarty helps local businesses turn opportunities into sustainable growth.