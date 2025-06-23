What started out as a hobby for a mother and son on their kitchen table has turned into a business with latest sales figures of £3.1million.

Freckleface Home Fragrance, which originated in Stamford where it has a shop and has a warehouse in Spalding, began with wax melts and candles but has now blossomed into a well-known brand with nature-inspired, artisan home fragrance and wellbeing products.

Freckleface Home Fragrance founders Tara and Noah Carlile-Swift

Founded by Tara Carlile-Swift and her then 14-year-old son, Noah, in 2017, to teach him about entrepreneurship, it has earned a spot on the FEBE Growth 100 for the fastest-growing founder-led businesses in the UK.

Tara said: “We are so thrilled to be on the list.

“We are just a mum and son with a vision and a passion to bring artisan products to our high streets and with our amazing team, we are seeing this dream become a reality. We are proud to still hold true to the same values we established on the kitchen table from day one, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for Freckleface.

Freckleface's store in Red Lion Square, Stamford

“Noah is still only 21, and being part of the FEBE community with like-minded entrepreneurs is amazing for him.”

Tara and Noah have grown Freckleface to include four high-street stores and have a presence in over 900 garden centres and gift shops nationwide. With a remarkable year-on-year growth, the brand continues to expand, including successful collaborations with the Royal Horticultural Society, Laura Ashley and Historic Royal Palaces.

Freckleface has earned a spot on the FEBE list with a 40 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate and, notably, with co-founder Noah being its youngest member. FEBE measures growth using robust metrics and rigorous research, including two-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), revenue performance, and founder involvement.