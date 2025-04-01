IPL Plastics has been awarded the contract to supply South Kesteven District Council’s wheelie bins for the next three years.

The council’s Cabinet unanimously agreed to follow the officer's recommendation and award the company the contract out of four tenders during a meeting this afternoon (Tuesday, April 1). The value of the contract was not made public but the council spends about £100,000 a year on wheelie bins.

The SKDC bins line-up

Councillor Rhys Baker (Ind), cabinet member for environment and waste, explained that SKDC provides two bins to each household—a black bin for residual waste and a silver bin for dry mixed recycling.

Residents who subscribe to the garden waste collection service receive a green bin, while purple-lidded paper and card bins are supplied by Lincolnshire County Council.

He stated that the council has a "statutory duty" under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to collect residual and recycling waste from every household within the district and to ensure the bins are "fit for purpose".

"This is a statutory requirement of the council. There is no other option for us but to provide these bins," he said.

"A tender exercise was undertaken to ensure the supplier could meet all our requirements and the demands of the waste service.

"Contract specifications required that high-quality bins be delivered within agreed timeframes and in the necessary quantities.

"A total of four tenders were received and evaluated, with a 60% weighting on price and 40% on quality to ensure these bins met the standards expected at SKDC."

On its website, IPL claims it provides the "highest quality UK-made containers," enabling councils to maximise recycling rates and achieve the best value for money.

The company states: "Our market-leading wheeled bin range is certified above and beyond the highest European standards and is popular among local authorities, waste contractors, and businesses."