The newest addition to Stamford’s High Street proved a big draw when it opened this morning (Thursday, July 17).

High-end fragrance chain Jo Malone opened its latest shop in the former Neal’s Yard Remedies, with customers being greeted with a celebratory glass of fizz.

Jo Malone has opened in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

Assistant manager Lou Jay-Williams is one of five staff members employed at the new store, saying that when she saw Jo Malone was opening she couldn’t wait to apply.

“It is really exciting for Stamford,” Lou said. “There’s been a real buzz around the store all day. I think people have been waiting for it - they know and love the brand and for those who don’t know it, it’ll be great for them to discover it.”

The store sells a range of fragrances, all unisex, in bath and body, and homewares, including candles. It was revealed in May that work had started to transform the store.

“The shop smells absolutely amazing and it’s drifting down the High Street,” Lou said. “It’s really a combination of all the fragrances!”

Staff are on hand to help people discover the fragrance that’s right for them and during the first few days, there’s a free gift with every purchase, while stocks last.