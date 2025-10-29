A clothing retailer has welcomed its first customers to its second branch in the county.

Weird Fish, in High Street, Stamford, opened its doors in one of the units at the former Wilko site on Thursday last week (October 23).

The site was divided into two following Wilko’s closure in September 2023, with the other unit now occupied by Magnet Kitchens, which opened last month.

Weird Fish, in High Street, Stamford, opened its doors. Pictured: Laura Merry, store manager, and Emma Wheeler, staff. Photo: Iliffe Media

Laura Merry, store manager, said that since opening, the number of customers walking through the door has exceeded their expectations.

“It’s been really good. We’ve had probably 70 to 100 people walk through a day.

“A lot of customers have been saying that it’s really good for Stamford and that we fit well with the competitors down the street.

Laura Merry (middle), store manager, with team members Emma Wheeler (right) and Kerry Lee (left). Photo: Iliffe Media

First look inside Stamford's Weird Fish. Photo: Iliffe Media

“We have a high number of our customers living in the area and it is a great location to add to our portfolio.

“This is the company’s biggest flagship store and we look forward to welcoming everyone at the grand opening.”

Amanda Wheeler, the town mayor, is set to cut the ribbon at the store’s official opening on Saturday at 10.30am.

First look inside Stamford's Weird Fish. Photo: Iliffe Media

Saltburn Smugglers, a modern shanty group, will be performing from 11am to 1pm.

Free goody bags worth £50 will be handed out to the first 50 purchasing customers and there will be cakes and refreshments.

The firm was founded in 1993 and has since opened 36 stores, with the Stamford shop being its second site in Lincolnshire.

First look inside Stamford's Weird Fish. Photo: Iliffe Media

Weird Fish also has a shop in Spalding.

Starting off as a beachwear store, the company has transformed over the years to provide comfy, everyday wear.

The Stamford store is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.