The first tenants have moved into a home which is part of an affordable housing scheme that’s been five years in the making.

The Uppingham Homes Community Land Trust (CLT) has taken ownership of its first affordable property in Laurel Close.

The keys have been handed over to a couple and their son, who were nominated by Rutland County Council from the housing register.

Mark Shaw handing over the keys to Khanda, Farid and their son

Mark Shaw, lettings manager, said: “The delivery of this home is a testament to what can be achieved when communities, local authorities, and passionate individuals work together.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed to making this a reality.

“We hope the family enjoys many happy years here and that this home provides them with the foundation to build a fulfilling life in Uppingham.”

Laurel Close, Uppingham

Uppingham Homes CLT was set up in July 2019 after an initial donation of land by Gerald Badley to provide and manage housing in Preston, Wing, Glaston, Bisbrooke, Seaton, Lyddington, Thorpe By Water, Caldecott, Stoke Dry, Belton, Wardley, Ridlington, Ayston and Uppingham.

It was initially hoped to develop up to 10 affordable homes on the site of an old disused orchard on the outskirts of Uppingham but this did not prove to be viable and the site was sold.

Several more options and potential sites were explored but it was not until earlier this year that a scheme finally came to fruition.

The trust hopes to continue to provide affordable housing with more properties.



