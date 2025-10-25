A first-time author who has written a book about the power of teamwork, acceptance and belonging is delighted to see it finally hit the bookshelves.

Christine Hawkes, from Castle Bytham, described her debut novel Bag of Mince as a light and uplifting read for anyone seeking a feel-good story.

The book follows Alan – now retired and set in his ways – as he rebuilds his life after the loss of his wife and teenage son, finding hope and connection through his grandson and a little daschund dog.

Christine Hawkes holding her newly published book Bag of Mince and her daschund puppy Otto

Christine said she wanted to explore how people carry on after life’s hardships – or, in this case, how Alan’s bond with his grandson, forged over building a model aeroplane, helps him find his feet again.

The book is described as a heart-warming story of family, friendship and finding connection in the most unexpected places.

“It’s about some people who feel stuck in their lives and how they move forward,” said Christine.

Bag of Mince is Christine's first book

“It’s about facing the things that have happened in the past and finding ways to repair them — you can’t change what has already happened, but you can connect with people to help you cope.

“The tagline is ‘there is no normal, it’s about finding your own tribe’ and that’s what it’s really about: finding people who understand you and accept you just as you are.”

Christine, aged 74, has worked with children with special needs her whole life.

Christine started writing the book about seven years ago

She started the book about seven years ago, and, with some breaks in between, was encouraged to finish it after joining a writing club in Stamford run by Jo Parfitt.

Although Christine had always been interested in writing, she said she never thought she would write her own book.

Her inspiration came after seeing how people of all ages and backgrounds came together to build model aircraft at a world-record-breaking attempt in Bedfordshire.

The group went on to receive a Guinness World Record for Most People Constructing Aircraft Models, and it was the sense of community she witnessed there that Christine wanted to capture in her book.

“I feel proud,” she added. “I hope it uplifts people who may feel a bit lonely and who think they don’t fit in.”

The book can be found on Amazon or on the bookshelves at Stamford’s Walkers.