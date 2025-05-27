Summer fete and five days of events held at The Blue Bell in Easton-on-the-Hill
A village’s gala weekend has been hailed the most successful yet.
The five-day event at The Blue Bell pub in Easton-on-the-Hill kicked off on Thursday evening with a sold out quiz.
Over the weekend there was live music, a car boot sale, talent show and beer festival culminating with a village fete on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).
The fete included stalls, games and a dog show as well as ‘chariot racing’, which involved a person donning an inflatable horse outfit and pulling a cart while the passenger holds a glass of water.
Children from Welland School of Dancing performed a traditional Maypole routine and the Rutland Morris group impressed onlookers with a dance.
Tin Nicol, gala co-ordinator, said: “Overall the whole weekend was even bigger and better than previous years.
“We have grown and grown each of the 17 events which have been held over 19 years.
“A record number of people visited Easton-on-the-Hill.
“Our reputation has grown wider and the word has spread, which means people are travelling from further away to listen to the bands and take in Easton’s talent.”
A raffle raised £1,500 and proceeds from the event will be split between village groups.
