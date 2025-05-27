A village’s gala weekend has been hailed the most successful yet.

The five-day event at The Blue Bell pub in Easton-on-the-Hill kicked off on Thursday evening with a sold out quiz.

Over the weekend there was live music, a car boot sale, talent show and beer festival culminating with a village fete on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).

Maypole dancing by Stamford-based Welland School of Dancing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The fete included stalls, games and a dog show as well as ‘chariot racing’, which involved a person donning an inflatable horse outfit and pulling a cart while the passenger holds a glass of water.

Children from Welland School of Dancing performed a traditional Maypole routine and the Rutland Morris group impressed onlookers with a dance.

Tin Nicol, gala co-ordinator, said: “Overall the whole weekend was even bigger and better than previous years.

Tim Nicol, Ian Lawson and John Hayden enjoy the chariot racing. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We have grown and grown each of the 17 events which have been held over 19 years.

“A record number of people visited Easton-on-the-Hill.

“Our reputation has grown wider and the word has spread, which means people are travelling from further away to listen to the bands and take in Easton’s talent.”

Rutland Morris dancers at the Easton-on-the-Hill fete. Photo: Chris Lowndes

A raffle raised £1,500 and proceeds from the event will be split between village groups.

Gabriella Adams, Madison Adams and Madison Lichfield. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Rutland Morris dancers perform at the Easton-on-the-Hill fete. Photo: Chris Lowndes

