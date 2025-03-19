A47 closed at Wansford after five-vehicle crash
Published: 10:32, 19 March 2025
A main road has been closed following a crash near a roundabout.
A 999 call was made to police just before 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 19) reporting a crash on the A47 at Wansford.
The crash involved five vehicles and happened near the roundabout which leads towards the A1 northbound and Wansford village.
Vehicles are still being recovered and there is heavy traffic in the area.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said it is not thought anyone has suffered serious injuries.