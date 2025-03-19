A main road has been closed following a crash near a roundabout.

A 999 call was made to police just before 8.30am today (Wednesday, March 19) reporting a crash on the A47 at Wansford.

The crash involved five vehicles and happened near the roundabout which leads towards the A1 northbound and Wansford village.

A stock image of police at a crash scene

Vehicles are still being recovered and there is heavy traffic in the area.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said it is not thought anyone has suffered serious injuries.



