A number of flood alerts have been issued across the area.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for Welland Valley and the Welland tributaries in the Stamford area, the East and West Glens affecting villages between Greatford and Ropsley, and the South Forty Foot Drain which runs from the edge of Bourne to Boston taking in Tongue End, Pinchbeck, Donington and Hubbert’s Bridge.

There are also alerts in place for the Willow Brook, affecting villages in East Northamptonshire, and the River Witham in and around Grantham.

The Willow Brook has burst its banks in King's Cliffe

It follows heavy rainfall yesterday (Thursday, February 8) which continued into this morning.

The Environment Agency warns that watercourses are now rising, which could lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Water levels are expected to remain high throughout the next few days.

Has your day been affected by flooding? Let us know in the comments.