The Environment Agency is telling people to ‘be prepared’ as flood alerts are issued across the area.

Flood alerts are in place today (September 30) for the Welland Valley, which covers Stamford, Collyweston, Duddington and Harringworth.

The same alert is also in place for the Lower Welland, affecting parts of the Deepings, Helpston, Spalding, Hop Pole and Cowbit.

Water levels are expected to remain high

A more severe warning is in place for areas near the River Nene from Elton to Wansford, which warns homes and businesses could be flooded.

Following heavy rainfall over the past week, the watercourses are rising, which could lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the river, the Environment Agency warns.

People are asked to ‘be prepared’ and avoid using footpaths near watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

More rain is forecast throughout the night, with a yellow weather warning from the Met Office in place until 3am tomorrow (October 1).

Water levels are expected to remain high throughout the next few days.



