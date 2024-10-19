I recently brought together over 30 parish councils for the first meetings of what I hope will form the Rutland and Stamford Flood Forum, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

I’m determined to help our communities be more resilient to flooding and I hope this initiative is the start of empowering our communities and improving how you are supported by statutory bodies.

Out and about in our beautiful villages I held surgeries last week in Oakham, Wardley, Allexton and East Norton to discuss concerns about the A47, to village flooding and more. I also brought together South Kesteven District Council’s leadership and officers with Corby Glen’s Parish Council and residents to finalise a plan to hopefully end the stink residents have been living with once and for all.

Alicia Kearns

Ahead of Angela Rippon’s visit next week for Rutland’s Great Dementia Conversation (tickets are now sold out), it was good to hold another market stand in Uppingham last Friday to continue our conversation. Thank you to everyone who stopped by to say hello and help end the stigma that too often exists around dementia, and to discuss pension credit too.

Rutland Water is an incredible feature of our communities, so it was fascinating to meet Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust to hear more about the key role their nature reserves play in preserving our local wildlife. I even learnt that we are home to multiple populations of glow worms in Rutland – more on that soon!

It was a joy to round off my week by joining the Stamford Primary Schools Singing Concert in aid of RNLI - what a moving performance the children put on for us. It was so lovely to see the joy in their faces as they caught the eye of their parents in the audience.

I have also written a joint letter to the Health Secretary with fellow Leicestershire MPs calling on the Government to honour the funding committed by the Conservatives to rebuild two Hospitals, a midwifery-led unit and multi-storey car park in Leicester. Although works were confirmed and due to begin next year, the plans are now subject to review. I’d ask you all to please sign my petition on my website to strengthen our calls to the new Health Secretary to reconsider this review.

Now there are less than 70 days to go until Christmas and it has been a joy to get into the festive spirit receiving the first entries for my fifth annual Christmas card competition!

This year’s theme is ‘Father Christmas and Friends’, so please do encourage your children to pick up their pens, pencils, glitter and paintbrushes to design a card before Friday 8th November. Entries are open to all local Primary School year groups, and should be addressed to Alicia Kearns MP, 6 Market Place, Oakham, LE15 6DY, including your child’s full name, year group and school name on the back.

While many are looking forward to Christmas festivities at school and beyond, unfortunately our local economy and the schooling of many children locally have been put at risk by Labour’s cruel and vindictive decision to impose VAT on independent schools. Not only has it already cost jobs for local people, but it will further harm our local economy which relies heavily on our independent schools, and will significantly impact those with SEND, military families and our comprehensive schools which are receiving no support for the increased number of students they’ll receive. Additionally, there are too many families for whom our state schools have been unable to find places for their children. Last week I gave a speech in Parliament calling on the Government to reconsider its decision – I will keep campaigning hard on this tax on people, not schools.

