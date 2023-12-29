People are being warned to ‘be prepared’ for flooding in towns and villages.

The Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the Welland Valley near Stamford, Harringworth, Braybrooke and in the Market Harborough area.

The agency’s advice is to “be prepared” and it adds: “Over the last few days we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Welland area.

Stamford Meadows by the River Welland floods fairly regularly

“This means that the River Welland is rising, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from this evening (Friday, December 29) onwards.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely, and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

