Join us for a look back at what was in our newspaper in September 2015, 2000, 1975 and 1925.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

A blimp is to be flown at the former Woolfox Airfield site in Rutland as part of a planning application for a nine-turbine wind farm on land east of the A1.

Applicant RES has agreed to a request from Rutland County Council to fly a blimp on the site so that interested parties can better understand the size and scale of the proposed turbines.

The balloon will be flown at the maximum height of the blade tip and a second balloon at the height of the turbine hub.

10 years ago: Bythams Primary School pupils’ daily run around the school grounds. Zak Teillant, 10, said: "I can't wait to get my trainers on… I am already feeling fitter”

Proposals for a £40 million redevelopment of Kendrew Barracks are going on show.

It would convert the former RAF Cottesmore and accommodate the 18 Army Education Centre Group when it relocates from St George's Barracks in North Luffenham.

The proposals include new living accommodation, leisure and catering facilities, a gym and vehicle workshops.

10 years ago: Stamford beating Melbourne 34-10

Top of the league Stamford Rugby's remarkable transformation was confirmed on Saturday when they beat Melbourne 34-10.

Inclement weather suited a Melbourne side that had greater size and physical presence than Stamford, but the hosts found a way to win.

Stamford started positively, putting Melbourne under pressure and the hosts blew a chance to score an early try.

10 years ago: Stamford AFC have appointed Graham Drury as their new manager, the club's third of the season. Drury, 44, returns to lead the Daniels for the third time. He replaces Andrew Wilson who was sacked after 10 games

25 years ago

People in Stamford were desperate for help this week as flood water rose.

Initial phone warnings at 7am on Tuesday were followed by a delivery of sandbags to Bath Row on the banks of the River Welland.

Residents whose homes seemed most under threat were distressed at the rate the bags were taken away by people from other parts of the town.

Mary Dilks of Bath Row was helped by a resourceful neighbour, with water inches away from her house. She said: "There is a clear shortage of sandbags."

Other residents were angry at "the lack of a coordinated effort”.

Mrs Houghton of Water Street came to Bath Row in an effort to get help. She said: "I just want some information. I want to know when the river is going to peak.

"I had heard the council was distributing sandbags here, but I cannot find anyone to ask."

One man said the distribution of sandbags had not been policed at all.

He added: "People were loading their vehicles with sandbags and driving off. I complained to the council official but was told it was not his job to police their distribution.

“I contacted the police but had a similar response. They said if I saw anybody driving off with sandbags, take their registration number and dial 999."

Geoff Emery, managing director of GA Graphics in Bath Row had contacted the Environment Agency and was told to contact the district council for sandbags.

"The flood gates were closed at 1am and, luckily for us, with the help of my local councillor, John Judge, we managed to secure a delivery sandbags at 10.30am on Tuesday," he said.

The weather has meant that double-depth graves cannot be dug at Stamford cemetery because they would fill with water.

A fallen tree carried downstream has twisted the railings of the footbridge on the Cattle Market side of Stamford Meadows.

25 years ago: How the Mercury reported flooding in November 2000. More aerial photos from the floods below

A priest is one of two people alleged to have entered a vehicle storage area at RAF Wittering.

He and a Dutch refugee worker were arrested at the base by RAF police who allegedly discovered them inside a military vehicle.

The 33-year-old Catholic priest and the 31-year-old Dutch woman, a member of a Catholic organisation in Amsterdam, appeared before magistrates in Peterborough charged with burglary. They were remanded in custody.

This week the Ministry of Defence said an investigation into security at the base would be launched as a result of the incident.

A spokesman would not confirm or deny that nuclear weapons were in the storage compound at the time of the alleged burglary.

Although there is an area where nuclear weapons can be stored, it is believed there were none there on Friday.

50 years ago: More than 80 clothes-conscious guests joined mayor of Stamford Mrs Joan Glenn, left, with her daughter, Karen (mayoress) to view the Karin Ann dressmaker's winter collection, presented at the town hall by owner Mrs Margaret Wales. Models for the fashion show in aid of the RAFA were Mrs Elizabeth Rowell, the mayor's elder daughter, Mrs Pam Gainsford, Mrs Myrna Waller, Mrs Kathy Emery and Mrs Jill Steemson

50 years ago

Former Mercury photographer Malcolm Rouse was one of two victims of 'a fairly violent and unprovoked attack' by a member of the Bay City Rollers pop group.

Mr Rouse suffered a bruised scalp and colleague Steven Hartley, had cuts and bruises and his camera was smashed.

The injuries to the two photographers were caused by lead singer Les McKeown swinging a microphone on its lead at them.

McKeown, 19, from Edinburgh, was fined £1,000 and given a three-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He admitted common assault on Mr Rouse, who now works for Oxford United FC and assaulting the other photographer, causing bodily harm.

Judge Kenneth Mynett, QC, sentencing McKeown, said: "This was an unprovoked, violent and deliberate attack on members of the Press, two of whom were hurt."

Mr Rouse's mother, Mrs JE Rouse, lives in Stamford.

50 years ago: Simon Ward as James Herriot, Anthony Hopkins as Siegfried Farnon

It could have come straight from a comedy film, the day the Garfield family of Deeping Gate got struck in the bathroom.

There they were, mum having a wash and dad having a shave, when in comes two-year-old Matthew, slamming the door behind him, not realising there was no handle.

And it was only two hours later that the hoarse, night-clothes-clad family emerged from the bathroom after being released by the fire brigade.

Mrs Diana Garfield said: "We had been decorating the bathroom and had taken the door handles off.

"The paint was still tacky so we didn't put them back on straight away.

"I had gone into the bathroom the next morning, and my husband Patrick came in soon after. Then Matthew decided he wanted to use the potty; naturally he shut the door. It wasn't until a few minutes later that we realised we were shut in.”

They tried everything in the bathroom to open the door, even tubes of toothpaste and tooth- brushes. But nothing would budge it.

An hour later, the couple who live in Fairfax Way decided to shout for help.

"Luckily we knew a receptionist at a local doctor's surgery would pass the house, so we shouted and hung bath towels out of the window to try to attract attention,” said Mrs Garfield.

"At first she just waved to us, but luckily she must have realised something was wrong and phoned the fire brigade."

After they were freed, Mrs Garfield admitted “we did feel silly”, adding that they had now postponed plans to redecorate the kitchen.

50 years ago: Diana Garfield and son, Matthew, who were rescued from their bathroom by firefighters

A Stamford toy factory which was taken over not long ago by Condor Toys Ltd, is to close down next month.

The closure of the former Dol-Toi Products in Uffington Road will mean further redundancies for local workers before Christmas.

Factory manager, Mr Michael Cooke, issued a statement which said: “Condor Toys factory at Stamford is closing down on December 19.

"The decision was taken as a consolidation of the previous merger, and in the light of the current economic climate.

"All employees have been offered jobs at the London Colney factory at St Albans and seven have accepted.

"The remaining employees who have not found jobs by December 19, expected to number about 12, will be made redundant.

"All plant and equipment will be moved to the London Colney factory, and the premises will be put up for sale."

50 years ago: The daily cost of living in 1975 was not so bad, in hindsight

100 years ago

We regret to hear that the pleasure of many people who attend some of the dances in Stamford and neighbouring villages is spoilt by the exuberance of youths who, to say the least of it, are not very gentlemanly in their manners when dancing and sitting-out.

Scenes bordering on the disorderly have occurred at a number of dances, and the organisers have had to exclude certain young men because of their behaviour and the noise they have made.

It is certainly not the wish of the promoters that irresponsible youths should make themselves a nuisance on the dance floor or that they should rouse the neighbourhood with with their shouting, whistling, and playing of mouth organs when they leave the halls.

100 years ago: These ought to get the 'exuberant youths' going

A case of considerable importance to sausage makers and those engaged in the pork trade generally was heard at Stamford Petty Sessions.

Charles Samuel Harrison, pork butcher of 38 St Mary's Street, Stamford [now Hurfords], was summoned for selling half-a-pound of sausage mixed with boric acid to the extent of 0.2833 per cent so as to render it injurious to health, and for selling sausage which was not of the nature, substance, and quality demanded.

Supt Duffin prosecuted, and Mr Harrison was defended by Mr Herbert Kelham, solicitor of Stamford, who pleaded not guilty on behalf of his client.

Insp Sindall, acting on instructions from Supt Duffin, had purchased samples of food for analysis under the Sale of Food and Drugs Act.

Visiting Mr Harrison's shop, he bought, for 8d, half-a-pound of sausage, a portion of which he subsequently handed in a sealed bottle to Supt Duffin for analysis.

Mr Kelham submitted there was no law to prevent boric acid being put in the sausage as a preservative.

100 years ago: ...because it contains less boric acid than the local sausages

Oakham has for generations been a place of considerable standing, especially as it is the county town of Rutland.

The castle, which is famed throughout England and America, is a survival of the fortified Manor House built in the 16th century by Walkelin de Ferrers for the defence of his rich lordship of Oakham.

Historians say that de Ferrers decreed that every peer of the realm who passed through the streets of the town should present him with a shoe from his horse's hoof, or a sum of money for the purchase of a shoe, which should be hung on the outer wall of the castle.

To this day the custom prevails, and about two-hundred presentation horse-shoes, of all sizes, now hang on the walls inside the building.

The Assizes for Rutland are held in the castle, in which the old-fashioned wooden bench for the judges and their retinue, and the quaint jury and witness boxes, still remain, and are an object of interest to visitors from all parts of the world.

There have been suggestions that Rutland, in the interests of economy of time and money, should be deprived of its own assize court, and that it should be transferred to Leicestershire's assizes, but the people of England's smallest county are, quite naturally, opposed to the proposed change, which would mean a loss of dignity and importance to Oakham and the whole of Rutland, in addition to severing a link in a long and historic chain of the past.

His Majesty's judges, who visit Oakham when on circuit are, without exception, charmed with the antiquity of the castle and its old-time court and horse-shoes, and we feel sure they, amongst many other people, would be sorry to see Rutland lose its individuality in regard to assizes - an individuality that has been preserved for centuries, and is a source of pride to all the inhabitants.

25 years ago: Stamford

25 years ago: Stamford Town Bridge can be seen at the bottom of the photo, with the flooded Meadows

25 years ago: Hudd's Mill off Uffington Road, Stamford

25 years ago: Tinwell

25 years ago: James Bryant crosses Stamford Meadows

25 years ago: The River Welland

25 years ago: The A1 and the railway cross the Welland floodwater at Stamford

25 years ago: The Harringworth Viaduct on the Rutland-Northants border

25 years ago: The course of the River Welland can be made out in the floodwater

25 years ago: Wansford bridge over a swollen River Nene

25 years ago: Flooding in Ketton and Aldgate

