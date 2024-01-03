Flooding from Storm Henk continues to cause disruption across the area.

While some of the floods cleared overnight other roads remain impassable today (January 3).

A606 in Whitwell remains flooded. Photo: Rutland Police

Some roads which continue to be affected by heavy flooding are:

A6121 at Essendine

A6003 at Manton Bridge

A606 at Whitwell

Flooding in Water Street, Stamford. Photo: Sarah Andrews

A6121 west of Baston

Road between Folkingham and Threekingham

A15 Sleaford

Billingborough Road, Grantham

A15 at Thurlby

Flooding at Stamford Meadows

A1 northbound near Long Bennington

A151 Bourne to Colsterworth

A1175 Stamford to Market Deeping

Road between Fotheringhay and Elmington

Rippingale flooding. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

This list will continue to be updated.

School shut after flooding

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Rutland Police said: “Please take extra time on your travels this morning and where high water is standing please do not attempt to pass. If in doubt, please try an alternative route.

“Officers are already busy dealing with severe flooding which has caused risk to life across the county but will attempt to assist stranded drivers where possible.”.

In Lincolnshire 54 properties were reported as having been flooded inside and 78 have experienced flooding to gardens, sheds, outbuildings, according to the county’s resilience forum.

This has been mainly in the south of the county, in the Bourne to Sleaford area.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for yesterday (January 2) with heavy flooding and strong winds.

To let us know about a road closure or flooding, email maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.