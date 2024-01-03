Flooded roads in Lincolnshire across Stamford, Grantham, Bourne, Spalding, Market Deeping and Rutland area after Storm Henk hits
Flooding from Storm Henk continues to cause disruption across the area.
While some of the floods cleared overnight other roads remain impassable today (January 3).
Some roads which continue to be affected by heavy flooding are:
A6121 at Essendine
A6003 at Manton Bridge
A606 at Whitwell
A6121 west of Baston
Road between Folkingham and Threekingham
A15 Sleaford
Billingborough Road, Grantham
A15 at Thurlby
A1 northbound near Long Bennington
A151 Bourne to Colsterworth
A1175 Stamford to Market Deeping
Road between Fotheringhay and Elmington
This list will continue to be updated.
In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for Rutland Police said: “Please take extra time on your travels this morning and where high water is standing please do not attempt to pass. If in doubt, please try an alternative route.
“Officers are already busy dealing with severe flooding which has caused risk to life across the county but will attempt to assist stranded drivers where possible.”.
In Lincolnshire 54 properties were reported as having been flooded inside and 78 have experienced flooding to gardens, sheds, outbuildings, according to the county’s resilience forum.
This has been mainly in the south of the county, in the Bourne to Sleaford area.
A yellow weather warning was issued by the Met Office for yesterday (January 2) with heavy flooding and strong winds.
