The Met Office has warned a storm could cause flooding across the area.

A yellow warning for rain, which covers the whole of the country, has been issued for Sunday morning (January 21) until 6am Monday (January 22).

Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday. Photo: Met Office

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, as well as some interruption to power supplies and travel services, the Met Office warns.

It is the first named storm to hit the area since Storm Henk, which caused severe flooding and disruption.

There are currently no Government-issued flood alerts for Lincolnshire.