Home   Stamford   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain and wind as Storm Isha set to bring disruption across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne, the Deepings, Spalding and Grantham

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:17, 19 January 2024
 | Updated: 15:37, 19 January 2024

The Met Office has warned a storm could cause flooding across the area.

A yellow warning for rain, which covers the whole of the country, has been issued for Sunday morning (January 21) until 6am Monday (January 22).

Storm Isha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday. Photo: Met Office
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday. Photo: Met Office

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, as well as some interruption to power supplies and travel services, the Met Office warns.

It is the first named storm to hit the area since Storm Henk, which caused severe flooding and disruption.

There are currently no Government-issued flood alerts for Lincolnshire.

All Lincolnshire News Bourne Deepings Grantham Lincoln Skegness Sleaford Spalding Stamford Weather Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE