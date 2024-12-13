Eye-catching tulips have been planted to remember soldiers who died in the Second World War.

They have been planted near the war memorial at Stamford School to remember men who died fighting for the bridges near Arnhem in September 1944 as part of Operation Market Garden.

The maroon tulips colour-match the distinctive beret worn by allied airborne soldiers.

Pupils plant tulip bulbs with CCF instructor John Clayton and councillor Rhea Rayside.

They were funded by South Kesteven District Council as part of its National Lottery Heritage Fund ‘Soldiers from the Sky’ project.

More than 2,000 officers and men of the Polish First Independent Parachute Brigade were hosted in and around Stamford in 1944 and trained locally before embarking from RAF Saltby as part of the battle to seize key river bridges.

Stamford School hosted Polish troops and Clapton House became the base for the Polish Medical Parachute Regiment.

District councillor Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem) said: “The Polish airborne forces’ presence in Stamford is a very important element of what happened here in 1944, and their contribution should never be forgotten. We are honoured to provide this floral tribute to all those who briefly called Stamford home.”

South Kesteven District Council was awarded almost £150,000 by the National Lottery to deliver a project highlighting the local build-up of airborne forces ahead of major Allied operations during the war.

It will document how paratroopers of three nations - Britain, America and Poland – came together in South Kesteven in preparation for the famous battles of Operation Overlord (D-Day) and Operation Market Garden (Arnhem).

More than 2,000 bulbs have been planted at sites including Grimsthorpe Castle, Harlaxton Manor and Fulbeck Manor plus schools, village halls, parks and public open spaces.