Rotary members enjoyed a cafe visit to see the results of their hard work.

Members of Stamford Burghley Rotary Club visited Birch Tree Café in Easton-on-the-Hill last week to see the purple crocuses, which were in flower after weeks of rain.

Rotary club members were joined by young enthusiastic helpers from Birch Tree who had helped to plant the crocus bulbs last autumn. The design of the planting was a birch tree leaf.

Members of Stamford Burghley Rotary Club with staff and young people from Birch Tree Cafe in Easton on the Hill with crocuses in the shape of a birch tree leaf

The rotary has been running a campaign to end polio for the last 40 years and has been successful in its efforts with the disease “practically history”, and the campaign has been highlighted by the colour purple.

Chris Harrison-Smith, of the club, said: “Our club are grateful to the Birch Tree young people and staff, for allowing us to publicise ‘Purple 4 Polio’ in their garden. They are wonderful team, and we as Rotarians are proud to be associated with the café in the magnificent work they do to help their charity T 21. This helps everyone to understand the complexities of Down syndrome, and more importantly help the young people who attend Birch Tree to learn skills as a lead into work and self sufficiency.”