A world-famous locomotive will steam through the area this week.

The Flying Scotsman will pass through Stamford and Oakham on Wednesday (December 13).

It will be hauling the Worcester Christmas Express across the countryside, starting from Cambridge.

A stock image of Flying Scotsman. Photo: iStock

Those keen to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman will have to be patient as the operator, Railway Touring, is keeping tight-lipped about specific timings ‘due to safety reasons’.

Flying Scotsman has a special affinity with Lincolnshire. On November 30, 1934, it became the first steam locomotive in the world to officially reach 100mph, running down the gradient on Stoke Bank on the East Coast Main Line between Grantham and Tallington.

If you snap a photo of the Flying Scotsman on its journey through the area, email it to news@lincsonline.co.uk.