An art trail has been created around town.

Stamford-based Art Pop-Up has launched a pop-up art trail in the town featuring 60 digitally reproduced 2D creation.

To kick off the event, last week Rose Croft of Art Pop-Up visited St Augustine’s and Bluecoat primary schools to host workshops.

Rose Croft of Art Pop-Up

Pupils explored the colour wheel and created many small pieces of art which were then combined together for a large collaborative piece.

Rose also ran two community workshops at The United Reformed Church Hall and library this week.

The artwork created at these workshops, as well as pieces from 50 other local artists, will be shown in the art trail which launches today (Friday, February 16) for three days.

Some of the art work along the meadows

Sam Roddan of Art Pop-Up said: “We really hope people will take the opportunity to wrap up and get some fresh air, go for a stroll to take a look at something a bit different, something to make you smile on a gloomy February day.”

For the trail, Art Pop-Up has also commissioned three artists - Jason Duckmanton, Metageist’s Scout and Amanda Rigby - to produce augmented reality works which can be seen in 3D when viewed through Instagram on a smartphone.

“To be able to show the work of such a huge name as Metageist alongside the beautifully haunting work of Jason Duckmanton and Amanda Rigby’s clever animation is brilliant and hopefully it will inspire young emerging artists to give this artform a try,” said Sam.

“The artwork that has been created by the Stamford community is colourful and gorgeous plus there’s an amazing range of other works from artists such Uh-Oh to Cur5 and Pigeon La Rue.”

Art work at the end of the high street

This event is part of Art Pop-Up’s youth programme funded by South Kesteven District Council’s Prosperity Fund.

Young people aged between 13 and 19 interested in learning how to augment their own work can sign up for a free Art Pop-Up workshop at Stamford Arts Centre on February 24.