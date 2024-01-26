The number of people using foodbanks inspired employees at a town business to help out.

The team at Origin, an IT solution company with an office in Bourne, will be giving up time on Friday afternoons to transport stock from food manufacturer Bakkavor to The Butterfield Centre.

Thomas Hames, Origin sales director, said: “In 2022 to 2023, just under three million people used food banks in the UK, which was a huge shock to us all here at Origin.

Thomas Haynes, Luke Smith, Dylan Knowling, Jack Berry and Ollie Elliott deliver food to Bourne Foodbank

“Even though it’s a small gesture, we thought we would do all we can to support the local cause.”

Bourne Foodbank, part of The Trussell Trust, moved from the United Reformed Church Hall to the Butterfield Centre in North Street at the end of December.

The move was prompted by the need for more storage space and facilities for clients to speak about their needs in a private space.