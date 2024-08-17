A community project set up to cut food waste has become a vital resource for people struggling to make ends meet.

George Hetherington set up a food hub, based at St Augustine’s School in Stamford, to cut the amount of good food which ends up in landfill.

The campaign has quickly gathered pace and is now operating at four Stamford primary schools and a church.

George Hetherington, Elaine Stent and Steve Western

George said: “One-third of food grown goes to landfill.

“There is enough food to feed every single person, yet it ends up in landfill polluting the environment.”

The aim of the campaign initially was to reduce food waste, but George and his volunteers have seen an increase in the number of people who rely on the service because of the cost of living.

George Hetherington, Laura Martin, Rachel Fleming and Steve Western at the opening of George's Food Hub at St George's Primary School in Stamford

“People say ‘not in Stamford’ but they just aren’t aware,” 87-year-old George said.

“There are a lot of million pound houses but then there are also people living in poverty for all sorts of reasons.”

In 2015 George set up Second Helpings in Stamford, which has the same aims as his food hub.

He admits it wasn’t until his work serving food to the community that he realised how real poverty was in the town.

George Hetherington with Tina Cox, headteacher of St Augustines School. Photo: Paul Dunn

“I can’t say I realised the great need in Stamford,” he said.

“I should have done because in every town there are people in need.

“It is part of today’s social society - people grab what they can and disregard everyone else.”

He has mixed emotions as saving food from landfill is positive, but knowing that people may not be able to afford to eat without the support of the hub is tough.

There are people relying on the food hub who work two jobs yet can’t afford to feed their family. But George doesn’t think many people would believe this.

Meals have been handed out by volunteers at the food hub, which celebrates its second anniversary in September, more than 50,000 times.

This includes food from the school hubs as well as the Kesteven Road Free Church soup kitchens and warm spaces.

Former chef Phil Matthews, who has worked in Michelin-star restaurants, holds a two-course meal every Thursday evening using the food collected from supermarkets.

Phil, a former lecturer at Stamford College and chef at The George Hotel, described it as really rewarding and the most fun he has.

He said: “I have been in town since 2003 but in the last year I have gotten to know more people doing this than in the time I’ve been here.

“It is all about community.

“People want to talk to you and you have that connection.”

He added: “I get more out of this than I have ever done in my career.

“People don’t realise that in this town there are people struggling.”

Owner of the Bombay Cottage Habib Rahman has also joined the hub team recently and is donating fresh meals from his restaurant to the St Augustine's Hub.



