A group which aims to reduce food waste while feeding those in food poverty has been named winners of the Social Enterprise of the Year prize.

George’s Food Hub, based in Stamford, picked up the first award of the evening at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2025.

George Hetherington of George's Food Hub CIC receives the Best Social Enterprise award from James Whybrow of sponsor Inspire Education Group

The community interest company, which is run entirely by a 30-strong group of volunteers, works with other community organisations to provides food on a ‘pay as you feel’ basis through its five hubs and mobile van.

“This award celebrates the heroes who have dedicated themselves to improving the lives of those around them,” said James Whybrow of sponsors Inspire Education Group.

“The finalists have gone above and beyond to tackle significant challenges and build strong partnerships to make tangible differences to their local areas.

“Their work is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when individuals come together for the greater good.”

Set up in a ‘bike shed’ at St Augustine’s School in 2022, George’s Food Hub has given out food to more than 147,000 people.

As well as the award, the social enterprise winners will also receive the proceeds of a silent auction held on the evening as well as £580 of donations.

“It is something very special for my team,” said founder George Hetherington.

“We have a good team and I’m very proud of them and grateful to them. They are the winners.

“There is 20 per cent of food in this country that goes to waste, and 11.4 per cent of people are in food poverty. The numbers are awful and that is the passion that drives us.”

He added: “All of the team rejoice at the end of the day - it is not work to them, it’s a passion for all of us.

“It’s good to have that recognition for them which is why this award is so important to me.”

Bythams Community Shop and Cafe,in Castle Bytham, and Easton-on-the-Hill’s Birch Tree Cafe were also finalists in the category.