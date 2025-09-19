A business owner has been told to make ‘urgent improvement’ to their cafe’s food hygiene standards after a recent inspection.

Cafe Black, in High Street, Stamford, was given an overall food hygiene rating of zero out of five after a local authority inspection on August 19.

Inspectors said ‘urgent improvement’ was needed in the hygienic handling of food, including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Café Black on the corner of High Street and Ironmonger Street in Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

They said improvements were also necessary in ‘food management safety’, calling for a system or checks were in place to ensure food sold or served was safe to eat.

The food safety officer also wanted to see evidence that staff know about food safety and to have confidence that standards will be maintained in the future.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the building were rated as ‘generally satisfactory’.

Owner Haydar Karaoglan took over the business in May of last year after it was put up for sale.

Although he accepts the inspector reported their findings on August 19 accurately, he has pointed out to South Kesteven District Council that the visit was at 3.30pm - close to closing time - on what had been ‘an exceptonally busy day’’. They also had only one chef available to work that day, whereas usually there would be two.

Mr Karagolan said: “Our remaining chef was actively preparing and cooking fresh food, so some items in the cooling area were still warm.

“Because of the workload at that moment, date labels had not yet been applied to the freshly prepared produce. As a result, the inspector could not confirm when those items were made and concluded that the refrigerator did not meet the required standards.”

Mr Karagolan said aspects noted by the inspector, such as wear to some of the refrigerator door seals, have been addressed promptly, and it has been verified that all equipment meets regulatory requirements.

“Food safety and hygiene remain our highest priorities, and our management team continues to monitor and maintain every aspect of our operation to ensure compliance and excellence,” he added.

“The refrigerator seal issue had been identified by our team prior to the inspection, and replacement parts were already on order.

“During this interim period, we maintained product safety by storing only fresh, daily-prepared items and refraining from overnight storage.

“The matter has now been fully resolved. The seals were replaced, the refrigerators were professionally serviced to industry standards, and new units have been purchased. To further strengthen our cold-storage capacity, we have also installed a large, walk-in freezer.

“When we took ownership of the café, the premises presented significant hygiene challenges. Since then, we have invested extensively to create a modern, food-safe environment.”

Mr Karagolan said they were commitment to the highest standards of food safety and customer care and investments since taking over the business have included renewing all kitchen wall coverings, installing a modern ventilation system, completing a full interior refurbishment and repainting, and upgrading all major kitchen equipment.

He added that the management team is monitoring and documenting practices to ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements and that a reinspection has been requested.