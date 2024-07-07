We’re on our weekly stroll down memory lane looking at news from up to 200 years ago.

Our Rutland & Stamford Mercury Memories is produced thanks to the support of the Stamford Mercury Archive Trust.

10 years ago

Street sweeper rewarded for service

A council worker was rewarded for years of dedicated service with a community award. South Kesteven District Council street sweeper Robin Storey won the outstanding and dedicated service to the community award at Deeping St James Parish Council's Making a Difference ceremony.

Robin Storey with Coun Andy Pelling and resident Chris Halley 10 years ago.

It acknowledges his seven years' work in the area clearing litter and ensuring the streets and neighbourhoods are clean.

Parish council chairman Andy Pelling said: "Robin goes above and beyond in his day to day duties and that's why he was a worthy winner of the award."

Community pull together to help streets

Fast-food restaurant staff are coordinating a community effort to rid Deeping's streets of rubbish.

A team from McDonald's in Glinton will be out in force next weekend to clear litter from the streets of Market Deeping, Deeping St James and Deeping Gate.

Volunteers at a litter picking day hosted by McDonalds in Stamford 10 years ao.

The litter pick is part of the company's commitment to the Love Where You Live campaign hosted by Keep Britain Tidy.

Teams from the Glinton and Stamford restaurants carry out regular litter picks in the area but this is the first time they have targeted The Deepings.

It follows a complaint from Deeping St James Parish Council about the amount of McDonald's rubbish being dumped in the area.

Organiser Cheryl Carter, who is people manager for the restaurant franchisee MPJ Enterprises, hopes to recruit members of the public to join the team.

She said: "We appreciate there is a problem but we want to build a relationship with all the local councils to tackle it.

"The national campaign is called Love Where You Live so if people really feel that, we hope they will come out and support us. Maybe seeing volunteers out litter picking will also prick a few consciences for those who are responsi-ble."

Football club raises almost £1,000

A football club has handed over almost £1,000 to two good causes after a well-supported charity legends match.

Stamford AFC Commercial Manager Paul Pepper hands over cheques to the Daniel Foundation and Cancer Research UK 10 years ago.

Stamford AFC hosted a legends versus all stars game in aid of Cancer Research and the club's own charity The Daniels Foundation.

The game, in which the legends ran out 3-1 winners over the all stars, was watched by more than 200 fans at the Vic Couzens Stadium. A total of £900 was raised on the day and that money has now been evenly split between the Daniels Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

Leading the legends team of former Stamford players covering a 40-year period was Malcolm Hird, who skippered the Daniels in the 1976 FA Vase Final at Wembley.

Hird returned to the twin towers four years later to lift the FA Vase trophy after masterminding a 2-0 victory over Gainsborough Town.

In charge of the All Stars team, made up of former local players, members of the club's coaching staff and representatives of club sponsors, was litelong Daniels fan Gary Hopkins.

Coach to climb mountain

A leadership coach who had to be carried from a mountain after her leg muscles failed during a climb will face her demons by going up Ben Nevis.

Heidi Haxeltine walking downhill at Tallington Railway Bridge 10 years ago.

Heidi Haxeltine will need the help of a walking stick to climb the 1,344 metre mountain - the highest in the British Isles.

Nevertheless she is "determined" to complete the trek and raise money for the charity Guillain Barre and Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies (GAIN).

She said: "I got ill on a mountain. This is me reclaiming the mountain."

Volunteers save popular festival

A summer festival looks set to be saved after volunteers came forward to host next year's event.

The Oakham Festival 10 years ago.

Oakham Festival has been a highlight of Rutland's social calendar for more than 30 years but it was cancelled this year when long-term organiser Joy Everitt decided it was time to step down from her position as chairman.

Mrs Everitt had coordinated the event since 2000 but felt it was the right time for someone else to take over the reins and bring new ideas to the role.

Following a plea for volunteers to take on the challenge next year, two new trustees have been found.

Anne Stringer, the director of Oakham-based dating agency RSVP, and her events planner Michelle Begy have come forward and are keen to recruit a team of helpers.

Michelle, an events planner, said: "It seemed such a shame that something which is so well-loved in Oakham was at risk of being lost if no one stepped up to the challenge of organising it.

"We are now in the process of a fact-finding mission. We are spending time speaking to people who have been involved with the festival over the years, people who would like to be involved with it in the future and anyone who wants to share their thoughts and ideas on what they would like to see at the festival."

The festival regularly attracts thousands of visitors for its 10-day programme of events which covers art, music, drama and dance.

25 years ago

Youngsters get new sports facilities

Youngsters in Bulwick now have the chance to sharpen their dribbling and slam dunking skills thanks to a new basketball facility.

Mike Peacock, of East Northamptonshire District Counci, opens a new basketball facility 25 years ago.

The basketball hoop, back board, and pole were set up last Friday in the playground of an old primary school in the village.

Christine Glithero, chairman of the Bulwick village hall committee, said: “We applied to the Outdoor Basketball Initiative Scheme for the new equipment at the end of February.

“After filling in an application form an inspector from the scheme visited the site, made some measurements, and awarded us the new basketball equipment. It all seemed to come together really quickly.

"The kids in Bulwick and surrounding villages are over the moon with the new hoop. There were no facilities at all for them beforehand, it will make a huge difference."

Opening the new hoop was Mike Peacock, the chairman of East Northamptonshire District Council, as well as a number of local children who came along to try out the new hoop.

Nursery founders honoured

A couple who founded the first playgroup in Kings Cliffe have been honoured by the staff and children of today's new look nursery.

Celebrating with the children of Kings Cliffe playgroup 25 years ago.

John and Jayne Paige received a rose bush and handmade cards from the playgroup in a special thank you for their years of dedication.

The Paiges started the 'Eagle Tap' nursery in 1971, on the ground floor of their cottage. The entrance fee was just 30p, and it took youngsters from King's Cliffe, Apethorpe, Nassington, Ufford and Weldon.

In mid-April this year the nursery had outgrown its modest beginnings in their home and moved to the local community centre, renamed the Willow Tree Playgroup.

The thriving nursery owes its existence to the generosity of the Paiges.

Tracey Giddings, chairman of the playgroup, said on making the presen-tation: "We wouldn't be here without the Paiges!"

Jayne said: "When we started the playgroup, there was nothing like it around. We're so pleased that it is still carrying on and is still very much part of the village.

New visitor guide to town

A visitor’s guide to Stamford, is being snapped up all over the town.

Brian Montgomery, secretary Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Richard Peoples, president on SCT&C, and Chris Pitman, general manager of the George Hotel, 25 years ago.

The full colour leaflet, features a map of the town's centre, a list of places of interest, useful phone numbers, an aerial view of the town and a list of traders.

The leaflet's production was organised by Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce to promote Britain's finest stone town.

The guide was launched recently at the George Hotel because the famous inn had it. Richard Peoples, president of Stamford Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: "The guides are going like hot cakes. It's something all kinds of visitors will find useful."

Community college students reunite after 20 years

They say school days are the best days of your life. And for a set of students who left Casterton Community College 20 years ago the old saying seems to be true as they converged from all over the United Kingdom and Europe to hold a class of 1979 reunion.

Casterton Community College students meet again 25 years ago.

In the year Margaret Thatcher swept to power, the young men and women were leaving school to begin their careers in the wide world.

And two decades on, many of them met again for the first time at the college reunion held last Saturday night since going their separate ways all those years ago.

Wendy Barker, of Great Casterton, who helped organise the event, said: "We had the idea for the reunion about six months ago.

"We contacted the college for a class list, and then we set about tracking people down and sending out invitations.

“The evening went really well, it was great to catch up with old friends and teachers at the college again."

Wendy, together with Phillip Cope, of Stetton and Darryl Beecroft, of Stamford, were rewarded for their hard work as 100 people including a few ex-teachers attended the event.

One ex-student living in Majorca made a special trip from the holiday island to attend, and others came from as far afield as Somerset and Wales.

New care group founded

Health service provision has been boosted in Mercury Country thanks to the founding of the new Welland Primary Care Group.

Welland Primary Care Group board members Graham Hooper and Malcolm Hill 25 years ago.

Temporarily housed in the Hereward practice in Bourne until it moves to a permanent home, the body has been set up to address health issues in the Bourne, Stamford, Crowland and Market Deeping areas serving a population of around 15,000 people.

Malcolm Hill, of the Welland Primary Care group, said the new body will address inequalities in the access patients have to health services across its region.

He said it will also commission hospital services for patients in the area.

"We are really getting into the job now. I here are a lot of challenges to meet, and one of our major focuses will be to promote healthy living and steps people can take to prevent illnesses developing."

50 years ago

A summer barbecue and disco was held at Priory Farm, Knossington, home of Mrs D. Horrocks, past president of Rutland Ladies' Circle.

Chefs were Mr Bill Lewin and Dr D. Horrocks and music was provided by Mr Brian Baker of Barrow. Proceeds of the successful evening will go to local charities.

100 years ago

Sunday Music At Burghley - Two concerts were Silver Prize Band in Yen by tie Town Burghley House by kind permission of the Marquess of Exeter, on Sunday, under the capable conductorship of Mr. G. H. Steele. Large numbers listened to pleasing programmes and availed themselves of the opportunity of inspecting the beautiful grounds.

150 years ago

Volunteers - The members of both corps of volunteers, the Engineers and Rifles, had a march out on Tuesday evening to the park of H.H. English, Esq., where they were put through several evolutions, including skirmishing, after which they were regaled with bread and cheese and beer, provided by Mr. English.

During the skirmishing an accident unfortunately happened to one of the riflemen, a member of the second company, who by some means or other was shot with a blank cartridge on the side of the head, injuring an ear considerably and the side of the head to a less degree.

200 years ago

Mr Manly respectfully announced to the patrons of the Drama that the Theatre, painted, decorated, and improved throughout will open on Tuesday with the new play of Pride Shall Have a Fall and the Farce of Animal Magnetism.