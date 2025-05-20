A professional footballer who started his career in Stamford has died at the age of 74.

Gerry Fell played as a winger for Stamford Daniels in 1973-4, Brighton and Hove Albion, Southend United, Torquay United and York City.

Born in Newark, six-foot-tall Gerry started out with Stamford, then signed for Nottingham team Long Eaton United before getting his professional breakthrough with Brighton in 1974.

Gerry Fell in his Stamford Daniels days

He was with them until 1977, making 91 appearances and scoring 20 goals, before joining Southend.

Spells at Torquay United and York City followed, and with Happy Valley in Hong Kong. Gerry retired from football in 1986.

He died on Tuesday last week, May 13, after a long illness with cancer.

Gerry Fell made the Mercury headlines in the 1970s

His younger brother, Kevin, also played for The Daniels.

