A supported living centre for adults with learning disabilities will be created at the site of a former nursing home.

Planning permission has been granted for Glenholme Healthcare Group to transform the Red House Nursing Home in Stamford into a new centre.

The facility will be named Cecilian Court and will house 11 residents.

Red House Nursing Home in Stamford

A spokesman for Glenholme said: “Our supported living services enable individuals to live independently within the community while receiving the necessary physical and emotional support.

“The service will focus on a progressive model of enablement, helping residents to develop their independence and confidence as active community members.”

The property in Emlyns Street currently has 22 bedrooms but the building will be remodeled to create 11 self-contained flats with an open-plan living space, en-suite bathroom, kitchen and dining area.

Residents will have their own tenancy agreement with the appointed housing provider, Golden Lane Housing Association.

The spokesman said: “Each flat will be specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals with various conditions, including autism spectrum conditions, social, emotional, or communication difficulties, physical and other learning disabilities requiring daily support.

“The redevelopment will incorporate communal areas to foster socialisation among residents, as well as office space and facilities for the support staff.”

Cecilian Court will not be regulated to provide nursing care but it will be staffed around the clock, offering support with self-care, health management, daily activities, socialising, education and employment.

A spokesman added: “We are excited to bring this vibrant and modern supported living service to Stamford, offering a safe and supportive environment for adults with learning disabilities to thrive and lead fulfilling lives.”

The Red House closed in 2022.

