A former nurse who devoted much of her life to caring for patients and her family is to celebrate turning 100.

Kathleen Shotbolt will mark her birthday today (Friday, April 5), with lunch with her family at the George Inn, Oakham, before tea and birthday cake at the Crown House Care Home.

Long life is in the family genes. Kathleen’s surviving sister Dorothy still lives independently at the age of 97, in Ketton, while her aunt lived to 103 and her mum into her 90s.

Kathleen Shotbolt will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 5

Having moved from Leicestershire to Rutland as a baby, she grew up in Empingham where her dad ran Horn Mill, grinding corn for other farmers in the area.

“I used to help him in the mill - I was five when I started doing that,” she said.

The family then moved to farm at Seaton Grange, near Uppingham, where Kathleen would travel with her sisters by train to attend Stamford High School.

Kathleen in her early years as a nurse in Stamford Hospital

She left school aged 16 and quickly began a nursing job at Stamford Hospital.

“I hadn’t really wanted to be a nurse but my mum wanted me to,” Kathleen said.

“You couldn’t start nursing until you were 18, but she got me in two years early.”

Kathleen (middle row, fourth from left) was eager to do her bit during the Second World War and joined the Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF)

With the Second World War having broken out when Kathleen was 15, she joined the war effort and spent four-and-a-half years serving in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF).

She was deployed as a nurse for injured servicemen and was stationed all around the UK, mainly at Tenby, in South Wales.

“When war started I wanted to join the forces so I left the hospital a year early after two years,” Kathleen recalled.

“Because I’d been working in a hospital they said I would have to do nursing again.

“I was up and down the country, on the train and hitching - it was quite a good job actually.”

After the war, Kathleen worked at a diabetic convalescent home in Burley on the Hill for six months before becoming a self-employed private nurse.

Life changed when she met Leonard, known as Les, a farmer from Ingthorpe, near Great Casterton.

“My sisters invited me to a farmer’s ball at Stamford, but I wasn’t going to go because I had nothing to wear,” she said.

“I was living in Nottingham at the time so they told me to go out and get one. I bought a dress made with parachute silk, went to the ball and that’s where I met him.

“He was so kind to me - he spoilt me rotten.”

The couple had three children - Elizabeth, Philip and Patricia - who had an idyllic childhood on the family’s 500-acre farm.

Family life remains important to Kathleen who now has four grandsons and a granddaughter to dote on, as well as six great-grandchildren.

Kathleen’s other interests include cooking and gardening. As a couple they enjoyed overseas holidays, and in later years stayed regularly at Park House, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

When Les became poorly, their son Philip took over the farm and they moved to Empingham where Kathleen used her nursing skills to care for her husband until he died, aged 92 in 2009.

She believes her love of cooking may be a reason behind her long and healthy life.

“I can’t believe it myself,” she said.

“I have always looked after myself - I didn’t like bought food so I have always cooked from scratch.”