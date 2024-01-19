A former singer-songwriter who gained strong social media following by the age of 15 is bidding to hit the heights as an astronaut.

Having been catapulted as a popstar look alike, Rhys Alexander, 28, now wants to put Stamford on the world map by following in the footsteps of British astronaut Tim Peake.

Now a senior quantity surveyor managing the construction of skyscrapers, Rhys also wants to revolutionise the building world with an invention which he wants to test and research in space.

Rhys manages multi-million pound sky-scraper developments

He’s drafted the design for a sustainable insulation material to keep warmth in buildings when it’s cold and push heat out when it’s hot – at the flick of a switch.

“My dream is to make a product called Stamford Insulation – hopefully, it will change the way sustainable construction is done,” he said.

“I’m hoping completing a masters degree and PhD will lead me to an aviation business such as NASA allowing me to invent and test my product as an astronaut during the research process.”

With retired NASA astronaut Wendy B. Lawrence

It’s all very different to a career path he flirted with in his teens.

While a pupil at Stamford School, Rhys saw his social media following skyrocket thanks to his more than passing resemblance to a world-famous pop star.

An interest in the performing arts had been fanned by the Welland Dance School, in Stamford, which he joined from the age of four.

Backstage at the Summer Time Ball - headlined by Harry Styles - at Wembley

“I did dance most of my life, purely for health and fitness, and did a bit of singing on the side, and also got into the attempt of songwriting,” he recalled.

“I was always a songwriter who could never finish a song!”

And when, aged 15, he posted his lookalike photo online, the followers suddenly poured in via social media accounts and new possibilities opened up.

Rhys (right) pictured with Ryan Lawrie, singer-songwriter for boy band BTS, and Aston Merrygold, of JLS

“It came from one cringey photo with swishy hair that seemed to be a pop star lookalike,” he said.

“When you gain a social media following you tend to get into difference social circles.”

Rhys, who grew up in Stocken, worked with tours including such artists as The Vamps and JLS whilst having the opportunity to work with Jessie J on one of those charity events.

Rhys is a reservist with the Royal Engineers where he employs his quantity surveyor skills

“From 16 to 19, life was so unusual - it wasn’t the career path I thought I would end up in,” he said.

“I got to 18/19 and just started to get confused about a long-term career.”

Struggling to get signed or stay social media relevant, Rhys turned his back on the bright lights of the music industry and went full circle, ‘falling into’ a grown-up career as a quantity surveyor.

Rhys headed off to Cape Kennedy last spring to witness a rocket launch

“I never had the intention of wanting to be famous or go through that route,” he said.

“I wanted more to go down the academic path and became quite inspired by my friends at university.”

Training as an apprentice, his career soon took off and, nine years later, he now works as a senior quantity surveyor in London – a day job which seems an apt starting point for lifting off into space.

With Michael López-Alegría, director of Axiom 5, at the Cape Kennedy launch last year

Rhys recently oversaw two £30-plus million projects for 25- storey skyscrapers, and he is now managing the two-year construction of £30 million student accommodation in Kingston-upon-Thames, alongside other developments.

“I always say to people who ask me that it’s a mix of hard work and good luck,” he remarked.

Rhys also followed his brother into the Army, as a reservist, and volunteers his quantity surveyor skills with the Royal Engineers.

His Army role takes him all over the world, and it was coming back from a stint in Belize, while changing planes in Houston, Texas, that he met astronaut Michael López-Alegría.

The chance meeting rocket-fuelled a new passion.

“Like a fanboy I asked for a photo and signature and we got chatting,” he said.

“I told him what I was doing and he joked ‘all you need is a PhD and pilot’s licence and you’ll be good to go’.”

It may have been intended as a quip, but it set Rhys thinking.

Now he’s 95 per cent through an aviation course to gain his pilot’s licence and working towards a masters degree and a PhD.

He subsequently went tp a NASA rocket launch at Cape Kennedy, in Florida, last May where he chatted with two further astronauts who are providing him with advice about the next steps to achieving his goal.

Cambridge University and Royal Holloway, University of London, are also interested in his applications.

Rhys believes his research could take five to 10 years, and if all went to plan, his invention would then be ready for patent before heading to market.

In the meantime, he’s keen to encourage others to shoot for the moon.

“I applied for my current job about four or five times before I got it – if I want something, I just go for it,” he said.

“There is an element of potluck, as well as hard work, but if you keep trying, people will listen.”