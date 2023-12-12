A former pub could be turned into homes as part of a multi-million pound redevelopment project.

Stamford Hotel in St Mary’s Street is undergoing a big redevelopment to be transformed into flats.

Now permission is being sought for the grade II-listed neighbouring building, which has been used during building work as a meeting area, to be turned into one three-bed and three two-bed homes.

The building was previously home to The Black Bull pub, which was rebuilt ‘to an extraordinary scale’ in the early 1800s.

By 1828 the pub was the hotel tap but later became independent by 1904.

Much of it was demolished in 1936 by the Westminster Press, the then-publisher of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury, to make space for a new building to house a rotary press.

Also known as the Stamford Post Hotel and the Hotel Tap, the pub closed in the late 1980s after trading under the name The Ostler.

It reopened in 1993 under its old name of the Black Bull but closed in the 2000s, and became shops.

In the design and access statement, the applicant said: “The current proposals seek to make better use of the available space.

“The existing building has been altered many times over the years to the degree that there is little to reflect its original layout and function.

“The proposals largely reflect the current permission and there is nothing that would have a harmful effect on the character of the building.”

The four new homes would be part of the Stamford Hotel development by The Abbey Group Development Company, based in Ironmonger Street and headed up by the Duce family which has owned the hotel for the past three decades.

They have embarked on a mammoth project to restore the Grade II* listed building and the neighbouring properties, and turn it into luxury accommodation at a cost of more than £3 million.

Alex Duce previously said the project to create seven new flats and a town house would be complete pre-Christmas, however work is still ongoing.

Lady Justice which sat atop the building was refurbished and returned to Stamford Hotel earlier this year.

