A familiar face has swapped life behind the cheese counter for a job as a massage therapist.

Piotr Podstolski, former owner of Stamford Cheese and Wine Cellar, has launched his own massage business called Ryhall Therapists.

Based out of a studio at his home in the village, Piotr is offering a range of massage services.

Piotr Podstolski

He specialises in hot stone massages and Kobido Japanese massage, a technique which offers a non-surgical facelift.

The 44-year-old said: “It’s great to see the improvements it gives to the people, as well as the relaxation and stress relief.”

Piotr has been having regular massages for the past five years and describes the physical benefit as wonderful.

Ryhall Therapists

Although becoming a massage therapist may seem a big leap from a career in cheese, for Piotr it was the logical choice.

Piotr completed a health degree during his 20s while living in his home country of Poland.

When he decided he wanted to explore a career in massage therapy, he only needed to return to education for a few months to gain his full qualification.

“It was so nice to learn new things,” he said.

Piotr, along with his wife Alex, bought the Stamford cheese shop in December 2019, which was located in St Mary’s Street but relocated to High Street in 2021.

Last year they decided it was time for a new chapter in their lives and sold the business to Cambridge-based cheesemongers Rennet and Rind.

When considering his next career his only non-negotiable was job satisfaction.

Piotr said: “I loved running the cheese shop because I got to meet people and make them happy.”

He added: “Now this is what I love, and I wouldn’t want to do anything else.

“I didn’t want just a job but instead something that will put a smile on my face.

“It is work but it’s also a pleasure.”

Although he hasn’t had any former customers just yet, Piotr hopes to see some familiar faces support him in his new business.

For more information call 07749671659 or email RyhallTherapists@outlook.com.

