A former council leader has vowed to do Stamford proud as he is made mayor of his home town.

Conservative town councillor Kelham Cooke was made mayor of Stamford at a meeting last night (Thursday, May 2) after securing the majority of votes. He was up against Coun Rhea Rayside (Lib Dem).

Coun Cooke, who is also a Lincolnshire County Councillor representing Stamford East, said: “I am delighted and honoured to be mayor of my home town.

Outgoing mayor Andrew Croft hands over the chains of office to Coun Kelham Cooke

“It is a place where I was brought up and went to school, so to represent Stamford is a huge honour.”

He added: “I’m most looking forward to getting out and about in the community and engaging with all the amazing groups and charities.”

During his year as mayor, he plans to hold weekly coffee mornings at the town hall so residents can get to know him and look around the historic building in St Mary’s Hill.

Stamford Town Councillor Kelham Cooke has been elected as mayor

Coun Cooke was educated at Kirkstone House School in Baston and Stamford School and became a familiar face to some residents in 2010 when he took a weekend job at the town’s Waitrose store, while studying business and economics at Nottingham Trent University.

It was at this time, aged 20, that he became involved with the Conservative Party while helping out at the 2010 General Election.

He was elected to South Kesteven District Council in 2011 and spent part of his 21st birthday in his first council meeting.

He worked his way up and became deputy leader in 2017 before taking on the top job in September 2019.

Mayor of Stamford Kelham Cooke signs his declaration

The 33-year-old, who had a goal of sitting on all three local authorities, was elected onto the town council in last year’s May elections, the same night he lost his seat on South Kesteven District Council and his party suffered a defeat.

He previously announced it was his ambition to become an MP, however, for now he is content with his role at the lowest level of politics.

Coun Cooke, who works for a PR company supporting development projects, said: “I have no current plans to stand for Parliament.

Kelham Cooke found his love for politics aged 20

“I’m looking forward to enjoying this year in office and doing my home town proud.”

Coun Amanda Wheeler (Lib Dem) was elected as his deputy, a position she is ‘grateful for’.

Deputy mayor Amanda Wheeler with mayor Kelham Cooke

She pledged to do her best to support Coun Cooke.



