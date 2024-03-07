A high street building could be split into two separate shops to attract new businesses to the town.

The former Wilko premises in Stamford has stood empty since September when the firm went into administration.

It had been part of the town’s shopping scene for 40 years.

The former Wilko in Stamford High Street

The two-storey building was put on the market with Eddisons a month later for £100,000 a year but no one has yet signed a lease.

Estate agent Gavin Hynes said 15 companies have looked around the property in that time, demonstrating a “strong demand” for retail space in Stamford.

Some of those companies were interested in the whole property but others were keen to take on half the space.

The proposed shop fronts. Photo: Narans & Johal Ltd / Gordon White and Hood

As a result, plans to divide the property into two retail units have now been drawn up and put to South Kesteven District Council for approval. One shop would be split over two storeys while the other would be ground floor only. New shop fronts would be created but key features including the staircase and a roof dome which was hidden by a suspended ceiling will be retained.

A mix of national and regional firms have shown an interest in the property, along with several Stamford businesses looking to relocate to bigger premises. They vary from clothing companies to restaurants.

Gavin said: “We’ve got people pencilled if the space is split into two, but we are waiting for the planning application to be approved.”

He continued: “Two of the three companies which looked around last week were interested in the whole thing though and there are plenty of national retailers which want to open in Stamford.”

The rent for the whole property remains at £100,000 per year. If the building is split into two, rent for the two-storey space would be £65,000 and for the ground floor only would be £55,000.

Further along High Street, the former M&Co building remains on the market with McMullen Real Estate for £95,000 per year. The shop closed last April.

The former M&Co building has been empty for 11 months

