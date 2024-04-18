A former world champion equestrian has been named the new ambassador for a top global horse trial event.

Ros Canter, the reigning European eventing champion and former world champion from Hallington near Louth, has joined a group of top riders as ambassadors for the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, an event near Stamford which has been classified as one of the top seven eventing competitions in the world.

The 38-year-old is also a past winner of the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse Final – Britain’s most prestigious young horse championships.

Ros is the reigning European Eventing Champion and a former World Champion. Pictures: Defender Burghley Horse Trials

“I’ve been going to Burghley since I was a little girl,” she said.

“I never miss it and love competing there, and naturally I’m very pleased to help spread the word about what makes Burghley — in my beautiful home county — such a brilliant event.”

The 38-year-old is from Hallington near Louth

As well as taking team and individual gold medals at the 2023 European Championships, Ros also won the CCI5*s (the highest level of competition) at Badminton in Gloucestershire and Pau, France.

Additionally, she was first reserved for the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, and tops short-lists for selection for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

“The Burghley Ambassadors are a select group of world-class event riders we have the highest regard for and love to see competing here,” event director Martyn Johnson said.

“Since Ros and Burghley share the same home county, we’re especially thrilled that she has agreed to support Defender Burghley in this way, to help us convey to a wider public what the event is all about, and why it’s one of the best weekends of the year.”

This year’s Defender Burghley Horse Trials will be taking place from September 5 to 8 with tickets going on sale to past members on April 25 and general admission tickets becoming available on Friday, April 26 here.

