The founders of a pioneering business, which was once a town’s major employer, are to have their achievements immortalised with a blue plaque.

Stamford Civic Society has sponsored the blue plaque to recognise the engineers behind Stamford firm Blackstone and Co - Edward Blackstone, Frank Carter and Evershed (Tod) Carter.

Edward Blackstone

This richly-deserved spotlight was the idea of Linda Ball, Paul Johnson and Maggie Portess, the grandchildren of Frank Carter who was works manager from 1896 until his death in 1934.

“In recent years we wondered why Blackstone and Co's success and contribution to the prosperity of the town had not been recognised or celebrated,” said Linda.

“My brother Paul first approached the Stamford Civic Society with the idea of erecting a blue plaque in 2023.”

Frank Carter. Photo: Carter family

Tod Carter. Photo: Carter family

With the help of their cousin Frances Heeley, Tod’s youngest daughter, they began researching the lives and achievements of the three men, allowing Linda to write a proposal to prove they were worthy of a blue plaque.

Blackstone and Co grew into the country's leading engine builder, and by 1945 the firm had produced more than 206,000 petrol, oil and gas engines and exported them to more than 90 countries.

It was also Stamford's largest employer, and between 1877 and 1914, Blackstone’s workforce expanded from 100 to more than 1,000.

Blackstone’s engine erecting shop in 1919. Hot-bulb engines, type W and V of all sizes, in mid-construction. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council, Stamford Collection

The plaque will be fixed to the art deco exterior of Willoughby’s nightclub and the former Central Cinema, in Broad Street.

The building stands on the site of Blackstone and Co's town centre showroom and warehouse which was built in 1913 on the corner of Silver Lane.

Its unveiling on Tuesday, September 9, at 6.30pm will be followed by a reception at Browne's Hospital, hosted by the civic society, for the Blackstone and Carter families and former employees.

Edward Blackstone and the Carters jointly registered 64 British patents

To attend the reception, email pauljohnson53@hotmail.co.uk or call 07976 437940 to register your name.

“We are delighted the time has now come,” Linda said.

“Leading up to this event we have tried to track down descendants of Edward, Frank and Tod, and will be welcoming grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the launch.”

Blackstone munitions workers and some of the shell cases they produced during the First World War. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council, Stamford Collection

Blue plaques in Stamford are not easily earned.

The civic society has erected just five in the last 15 years, most recently in 2022 when three famous sons were recognised - Inspector Morse author Colin Dexter, motor pioneer Jack Pick, and famous photographer Harry Burton.

Just one further blue plaque is on display in Stamford, in Wharf Road, for renowned conductor Sir Malcolm Sargent.

The new addition has been funded by members of the Carter family and by a donation from Blackstone Sports and Social Club.

A Reliance engine bearing the Carter of Billingshurst plate. Photo courtesy of Stamford Museum Blackstone Collection

“We would like to thank Stamford Civic Society, and Tim Lee and Cecilia Timewell in particular, for their considerable help and encouragement to make the plaque a reality,” Linda added.

Blackstone closed its last foundry in 2002 but still brings back childhood memories for Linda whose family were drawn to Stamford by the business.

“We often watched from the garden gate the posse of Blackstone workers cycling to and from the works in Ryhall Road,” she recalled.

Frank and Tod came to Stamford from Sussex in 1896 following an invitation from Edward Blackstone to put their Reliance oil-powered engine into production as the Blackstone Patent Oil Engine.

Linda, who published a history of Stamford’s friaries in 2021, added: “It proved the start of a beautiful partnership with Edward Blackstone, an inventive engineer in his own right, who had the manufacturing capacity to mass-produce these engines.

“By the time of Edward’s death in 1916 they had jointly registered 64 British patents. My mother, Mary, recalls her father Frank waking up in the middle of the night because he’d had a brilliant idea and rushing down to the works.”